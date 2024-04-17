SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

Sudden Little Thrills will take place across two days in September at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, US

SZA and The Killers are set to headline the inaugural edition of Sudden Little Thrills, a new two-day music festival coming to Pennsylvania, US.

Taking place at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh between 7–8 September, the lineup also features Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy and Girl Talk.

In addition, the Live Nation-produced event is spotlighting Pittsburgh’s local artists, with the likes of Feeble Little Horse, Corook, Fedd the God and Krunk and the Center of Life Band on the bill.

According to a release, Sudden Little Thrills’ name embodies the festival’s ethos: “to be present and open to sudden moments of fun, joy, and inspiration”.

Tickets for the festival start at US$249 (€234) for general admission, $335 (€315) for GA+ and $649 (€610) for two-day VIP tickets which include private bars, dedicated on-field viewing, and express lanes into the festival and at stores.

There is also a two-day platinum ticket for $1400 (€1316), including front-of-stage viewing, complimentary beer and soft drinks, dining, and more.

Fans can also purchase single-day tickets starting at $159 (€149) for GA and $399 (€375) for VIP. Presale tickets are available beginning on 18 April.

A portion of every ticket for Sudden Little Thrills will benefit nonprofit and grassroots organisations within the Hazelwood Community.

Other new Live Nation festivals for 2024 include Fool In Love, Besame Mucho Austin and Minnesota Yacht Club (via C3 Presents) – all set to take place in the US.

