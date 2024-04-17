x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

Sudden Little Thrills will take place across two days in September at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh, US

By Lisa Henderson on 17 Apr 2024

SZA will perform at Sudden Little Thrills

SZA will perform at Sudden Little Thrills


image © Wikimedia Commons/ Erin Cazes

SZA and The Killers are set to headline the inaugural edition of Sudden Little Thrills, a new two-day music festival coming to Pennsylvania, US.

Taking place at Hazelwood Green in Pittsburgh between 7–8 September, the lineup also features Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy and Girl Talk.

In addition, the Live Nation-produced event is spotlighting Pittsburgh’s local artists, with the likes of Feeble Little Horse, Corook, Fedd the God and Krunk and the Center of Life Band on the bill.

According to a release, Sudden Little Thrills’ name embodies the festival’s ethos: “to be present and open to sudden moments of fun, joy, and inspiration”.

The lineup also features Melanie Martinez, Wiz Khalifa, St. Vincent, Omar Apollo, Fletcher, Yung Gravy and Girl Talk

Tickets for the festival start at US$249 (€234) for general admission, $335 (€315) for GA+ and $649 (€610) for two-day VIP tickets which include private bars, dedicated on-field viewing, and express lanes into the festival and at stores.

There is also a two-day platinum ticket for $1400 (€1316), including front-of-stage viewing, complimentary beer and soft drinks, dining, and more.

Fans can also purchase single-day tickets starting at $159 (€149) for GA and $399 (€375) for VIP. Presale tickets are available beginning on 18 April.

A portion of every ticket for Sudden Little Thrills will benefit nonprofit and grassroots organisations within the Hazelwood Community.

Other new Live Nation festivals for 2024 include Fool In Love, Besame Mucho Austin and Minnesota Yacht Club (via C3 Presents) – all set to take place in the US.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

Post Malone will headline Lovin' Life music festival
News|20 Dec 2023

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks to headline new US festival

"Charlotte's ready for its own signature event... Lovin' Life will be our very own Charlotte-flavored Lollapalooza"

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mogwai will curate the new Big City Festival
News|06 Feb 2024

Mogwai to headline, curate new UK festival

Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Goat Girl are among the acts to perform at the inaugural event in Mogwai's hometown

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|15 Apr 2024

Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

news|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Glastonbury
News|14 Mar 2024

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

Lionel Richie at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
News|14 Feb 2024

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross to headline new Live Nation fest

The debut instalment of Fool In Love promises to deliver "legendary performances from pop, soul, and R&B greats"

Post Malone will headline Lovin' Life music festival
News|20 Dec 2023

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks to headline new US festival

"Charlotte's ready for its own signature event... Lovin' Life will be our very own Charlotte-flavored Lollapalooza"

News|24 Jan 2024

The Killers set for ‘Hot Fuss’ Las Vegas residency

The US rockers have announced eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to celebrate 20 years of their debut album

Mogwai will curate the new Big City Festival
News|06 Feb 2024

Mogwai to headline, curate new UK festival

Slowdive, Nadine Shah and Goat Girl are among the acts to perform at the inaugural event in Mogwai's hometown

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits