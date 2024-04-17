x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

StubHub considering IPO, targets $16.5bn valuation

The resale platform is understood to have been working with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs on the public offering over the past two years

By James Hanley on 17 Apr 2024

Eric Baker, founder of both Viagogo and StubHub

Eric Baker


Ticket resale platform StubHub is reportedly planning to go public this summer if it can achieve a valuation of around US$16.5 billion (€15.5bn).

The Information, which broke the news, cites sources close to StubHub, but says the company may call off the offering if it is unable to approach its $16.5bn target – in line with what it was valued at during its 2021 round of private funding.

The American firm, which is understood to have been working with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs on the IPO over the past two years, is said to have debts of more than $2bn. It was previously rumoured to be going public via a direct listing in 2022.

StubHub, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs have all declined to comment on the timing of the offering.

CNBC notes that ticket platform SeatGeek has also reportedly been sizing up a potential IPO this year, while publicly traded competitors Vivid Seats and Live Nation are valued at $1.2bn and close to $24bn, respectively, according to FactSet.

Viagogo announced its $4bn acquisition of StubHub in 2019

Viagogo announced its acquisition of StubHub for US$4.05bn in 2019 in a landmark deal that brought together the world’s two largest secondary ticket sellers, and placed Viagogo founder and CEO Eric Baker back in control of the company he co-founded in 2000.

The sale was approved by the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) after Viagogo was forced to sell its international business due to competition concerns. It offloaded its StubHub business outside of North America to investment firm Digital Fuel Capital LLC for an undisclosed sum in 2021.

Viagogo has also been back in the news this week, with the Swiss-headquartered firm’s global MD Cris Miller speaking out against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to introduce new legislation to cap ticket resale in the UK if the party wins the next general election.

Measures would include restricting the resale of tickets at more than a small, set percentage above face value, and limiting the number of tickets individual resellers can list. But Miller claimed that while the move is “well-intentioned”, “price caps just don’t work”.

“What happens with price caps is that the highest-demand part of the market, where you might see prices go above the original price, will just get driven underground,” he told the Guardian.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|31 Jan 2024

Court backs Rammstein on secondary ticketing

The Hamburg Regional Court has ordered resale sites to comply with legal requirements for the rock band's German concerts

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow
News|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

The move comes just weeks after the German powerhouse announced it would return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

News|28 Mar 2024

Best Kept Secret festival targets next generation

Festival director Maurits Westerik speaks to IQ ahead of the landmark tenth edition of the Dutch gathering

News|10 Jan 2024

ASA rules Viagogo misled customers in NME ads

The UK watchdog has upheld a complaint that the resale of tickets via sites like Viagogo was banned by the events listed in the advertorials

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|15 Apr 2024

Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

news|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|31 Jan 2024

Court backs Rammstein on secondary ticketing

The Hamburg Regional Court has ordered resale sites to comply with legal requirements for the rock band's German concerts

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow
News|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

The move comes just weeks after the German powerhouse announced it would return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

News|28 Mar 2024

Best Kept Secret festival targets next generation

Festival director Maurits Westerik speaks to IQ ahead of the landmark tenth edition of the Dutch gathering

News|10 Jan 2024

ASA rules Viagogo misled customers in NME ads

The UK watchdog has upheld a complaint that the resale of tickets via sites like Viagogo was banned by the events listed in the advertorials

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits