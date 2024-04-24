x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Preston to host Radio 2 in the Park

BBC landmark event will visit Lancashire city over the 7-8 September weekend

By Gordon Masson on 24 Apr 2024

BBC Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson invited music fans to join him in Preston for the announcement


BBC Radio 2’s flagship annual live music event, Radio 2 in the Park, will take place this year in Preston, Lancashire, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September, presenter Gaby Roslin revealed on today’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The station, along with many of its presenters, will be decamping to the city’s Moor Park for two days, bringing a host of stars to northern England for a programme of live performances.

The full artist line-up will be revealed in early June, with tickets going on sale shortly afterwards. Details will be available on the Radio 2 in the Park website. Last year’s Radio 2 in the Park was held in Leicester and featured headliners Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue.

“I’m delighted that this year’s Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Preston,” comments Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2. “Following last year’s epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can’t wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire.”

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city”

As the UK’s most popular radio station, BBC Radio 2 is tuned into by more than 13.2 million listeners each week.

Welcoming the broadcaster’s choice, Adrian Phillips, chief executive at Preston City Council says, “As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars.

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

It’s not the first time the BBC has chosen Preston as a location for its iconic outdoor events, having previously visited the city for sister station BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2007.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

News|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

Cape Town Stadium, South Africa
News|15 Feb 2024

South Africa to host ‘biggest country fest outside US’

The Cape Town Country Music Festival will be headlined by US artist Kip Moore, who played three sold-out gigs in the country last year

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|29 Feb 2024

Manchester’s Co-op Live to host 2024 MTV EMAs

The show will broadcast from Manchester’s new, purpose-built live entertainment arena on Sunday, 10 November

News|12 Apr 2024

Pompeii to host 10-concert summer series

John Legend, Russell Crowe and Ludovico Einaudi are among artists lined up to perform at the historic Italian site

Most Viewed Stories

news|22 Apr 2024

Second Las Vegas Sphere residency wraps up

news|22 Apr 2024

Co-op Live opening shows pushed back

news|22 Apr 2024

Blur frontman says Coachella show was ‘last gig’

news|19 Apr 2024

Glastonbury to debut South Asian stage in 2024

news|19 Apr 2024

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen after 2022 tragedy

feature|23 Apr 2024

Deft punk: Barnaby Harrod’s ten live lessons

news|19 Apr 2024

Canada doubles annual budget for festivals

news|23 Apr 2024

The Weeknd’s delayed Oz/NZ tour officially axed

news|19 Apr 2024

Dubai events to proceed after floods

news|23 Apr 2024

Coachella faces fine as LDR set runs past curfew

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|28 Nov 2023

FKP Scorpio UK bids to host 15k-cap outdoor series

The company has applied to Bristol City Council for a premise licence to run the events in Bristol's Queen Square until 2028

News|01 Feb 2024

Tele2 Arena to host Sweden’s biggest hip-hop gig

Swedish rapper Ant Wan will make history at the 45,000-cap Stockholm stadium this October, promoted by FKP Scorpio Sweden

Cape Town Stadium, South Africa
News|15 Feb 2024

South Africa to host ‘biggest country fest outside US’

The Cape Town Country Music Festival will be headlined by US artist Kip Moore, who played three sold-out gigs in the country last year

An artist's impression of the Co-op Live arena
News|29 Feb 2024

Manchester’s Co-op Live to host 2024 MTV EMAs

The show will broadcast from Manchester’s new, purpose-built live entertainment arena on Sunday, 10 November

News|12 Apr 2024

Pompeii to host 10-concert summer series

John Legend, Russell Crowe and Ludovico Einaudi are among artists lined up to perform at the historic Italian site

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits