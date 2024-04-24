Preston to host Radio 2 in the Park

BBC Radio 2’s flagship annual live music event, Radio 2 in the Park, will take place this year in Preston, Lancashire, on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 September, presenter Gaby Roslin revealed on today’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

The station, along with many of its presenters, will be decamping to the city’s Moor Park for two days, bringing a host of stars to northern England for a programme of live performances.

The full artist line-up will be revealed in early June, with tickets going on sale shortly afterwards. Details will be available on the Radio 2 in the Park website. Last year’s Radio 2 in the Park was held in Leicester and featured headliners Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue.

“I’m delighted that this year’s Radio 2 in the Park will take place in Preston,” comments Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2. “Following last year’s epic extravaganza in Leicester, we can’t wait to head north with our fantastic family of Radio 2 presenters, as well as some of the most loved music artists on the planet, to party with the good people of Lancashire.”

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city”

As the UK’s most popular radio station, BBC Radio 2 is tuned into by more than 13.2 million listeners each week.

Welcoming the broadcaster’s choice, Adrian Phillips, chief executive at Preston City Council says, “As this year’s host city, we’re really excited to be staging two jam-packed days, full of incredible live performances from some of the music world’s biggest stars.

“This is a brilliant coup for Preston and will be a huge boost for the city. We can’t wait to hear who the line-up is for this year and to welcome thousands of Radio 2 listeners to proud Preston!”

It’s not the first time the BBC has chosen Preston as a location for its iconic outdoor events, having previously visited the city for sister station BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in 2007.

