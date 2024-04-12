x

news

Pompeii to host 10-concert summer series

John Legend, Russell Crowe and Ludovico Einaudi are among artists lined up to perform at the historic Italian site

By James Hanley on 12 Apr 2024

Pompeii amphitheatre


image © Penn State University Library

UNESCO World Heritage Site Pompeii is set to host a programme of 10 concerts this summer.

The ancient Roman city will welcome a diverse lineup comprising Carmen Consoli (8 June), John Legend (11 June), Russell Crowe (9 July), Ludovico Einaudi (12 July), Il Volo (17 July), Biagio Antonacci (18-20 July), Pooh (22 July) and Francesco De Gregori (26 July).

The 2,000-cap performances, which are supported by the Italian culture ministry and the Pompeii Archaeological Park. will be staged in the amphitheatre – the oldest surviving gladiator arena – that dates to 70BC, reports Wanted in Rome.

“We are celebrating the very happy union between the artistic cultural heritage and one of our national excellences”

“We are celebrating the very happy union between the artistic cultural heritage and one of our national excellences, [operatic singing style] bel canto, recognised as such by UNESCO,” says culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, as per Ansa. “These two elements come together and combine to enhance our cultural heritage.”

The historic Naples venue’s music connection was solidified by the concert film Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, which saw the band’s Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Rick Wright and Nick Mason play in a ruined amphitheatre to an audience of the film’s production crew and some local children.

Gilmour returned to Pompeii 45 years later to play two solo shows in July 2016, promoted by D’Alessandro e Galli (Di and Gi). Elton John and King Crimson have also performed at the site.

 

