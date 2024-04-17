O2 removes 500+ tonnes of carbon during The 1975 gigs

The O2 in London has announced that more than 545.9 tonnes of carbon were extracted across The 1975’s four headline concerts in February.

The shows marked the world’s first carbon-removed arena events and took place in collaboration with carbon removal experts CUR8 and sustainable event specialists A Greener Future (AGF).

Using a portfolio of “scientifically verifiable” carbon removal methods (including enhanced rock weathering and biochar), The O2 (owned by AEG Europe) and CUR8 physically extracted the 136.46 tonnes of carbon generated by each event from the atmosphere and durably store it out of harm’s way.

The pilot events have resulted in a blueprint for a more sustainable live event model utilising carbon removals, which is being offered to all incoming promoters at the venue and is being planned to launch across several other AEG venues.

“With the success of this world-first pilot series of arena events, we’ve proven that it’s possible to run an arena-size live show which doesn’t compromise on a great fan experience but still accounts for the impact it has on the environment,” says Sam Booth, director of sustainability at AEG Europe.

“We hope this serves as a wakeup call to the wider industry that carbon removals are a viable solution that can be used to operate live events but they need buy-in from everyone in the live ecosystem in order to be a success – from venues and promoters right the way through to artists themselves. We’re fully committed to continuing to innovate and find even more ways to make our world-class events across AEG Europe more sustainable, as we strive for a low-carbon future for the live industry.”

Mark Stevenson, co-founder and chief impact officer at CUR8, adds: “The real heroes here are the teams at AEG Europe and AGF, who are working to reduce emissions as much as possible and then committing to remove the rest – and in doing so, helping fund the carbon removals operating system that the planet (and every organisation on it) will need to reach net-zero. Importantly, The O2 and AGF have demonstrated the art of the possible. We cannot have a live music industry where the only route to net-zero is to not exist. By using carbon removals to mitigate the complex ‘audience travel’ or ‘scope 3 emissions’ problem, all within the existing business model of live events, these concerts demonstrate a possible future – one that speaks to life well lived on a planet well loved.”

The O2 has revealed that 75.7% of emissions from the concerts came from fan travel, which was covered by a combination of venue investment and a 90p contribution from fans, incorporated into the original ticket price.

Just 3.95% of the nightly carbon footprint came from arena operations, driven predominantly by electricity usage and staff travel. The low emission figure is thanks to The O2’s significant investment in energy efficiency, with the recent installation of LED lighting and screens across the arena saving over 300,000kwh of energy in 2023 alone.

The O2’s hospitality partner, Levy UK + Ireland, accounted for the removal costs across their operations, with carbon emissions for food and beverages across each show coming in at 7.46%, of which 85% was down to beverages. The overall figure was aided by the introduction of several recent initiatives, including a new food menu which generated 30% less carbon compared to the regular offering, as well as the launch of Notpla serveware. This 100% biodegradable product has a 70% lower carbon footprint than standard serveware and can be processed in The O2’s on-site biodigester and wormery.

In addition, The O2 has invested in a permanent reusable cup scheme and cup-washing machines powered by electricity from renewable resources, further reducing waste and emissions at the venue.

Alongside hosting the pilot events, The O2 and CUR8 each donated an additional 1% on top of the cost for each tonne of carbon removed to EarthPercent, a climate foundation geared towards identifying and funding impactful climate solutions in the live entertainment industry.

The O2’s other green initiatives include launching its own Green Rider in 2023 – a document intended as a blueprint to make incoming tours and productions at the venue more sustainable.

The 20,000-capacity venue was also the first arena in England to receive Greener Arena accreditation, awarded by AGF. Work is now underway at AEG Europe’s Uber Arena and Barclays Arena in Germany to undergo similar accreditation.

