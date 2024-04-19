O2 Academy Brixton to reopen after 2022 tragedy

Tribute bands Nirvana UK and The Smyths will perform tonight in the London venue's first event in 16 months

London’s O2 Academy Brixton will reopen tonight (19 April) for the first time since the December 2022 crowd crush in which two people lost their lives.

Tribute bands Nirvana UK and The Smyths will perform tonight (19 April) at the Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue.

The 4,921-cap space has been closed since the 15 December 2022 incident during a show by Afrobeats artist Asake, at which concertgoer Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and security contractor Gaby Hutchinson, 23, both suffered fatal injuries. Another woman remains in hospital in a “very serious” condition.

The iconic venue’s premises licence was suspended by Lambeth Council one week after the tragedy and its future had remained uncertain until September last year, when a two-day licensing review concluded that AMG’s licence would be reinstated subject to 77 new safety conditions.

The authority’s decision referenced the large numbers of trade bodies, live music bodies and individuals who spoke in support of the venue and AMG, with over 100,000 having signed a petition for it to reopen.

“We are pleased that the Brixton Academy will finally be able to open its doors this evening for the first time in over a year, with a comprehensive safety plan and extended licensing conditions which have been agreed by authorities to safeguard future events within this iconic building,” says Michael Kill, CEO of the UK’s Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

“It is important to recognise at this point the immense efforts made by all parties to ensure a safe and successful reopening, as well as establishing a new operating best practice for safety within licensed and performance spaces across the UK,” he continues.

“We also recognise the profound responsibility that accompanies this, and acknowledge the tragic events of December 2022 which resulted in the loss of two amazing individuals, Gaby Hutchinson and Rebecca Ikumelo, to which our heartfelt condolences remain with their families and friends.”

AMG has spent £1.2 million (€1.4m) on maintenance and improvements to the venue since its closure. The likes of Editors, The Black Keys, NOFX, Royal Blood, Janelle Monáe, Arcade Fire, Bleachers, Kamasi Washington, Vampire Weekend and Shed Seven are booked to perform at the venue before the end of the year.

“Brixton Academy has consistently held a special place in the hearts of music aficionados, and its cultural significance is immeasurable,” adds Kill. “We have consistently advocated for its safe reopening, and today we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to ensuring its continued success as a safe hub for live music and nightlife.

“Today is also a testament to the potency of collective action and the enduring passion for live and electronic music culture, and we are indebted to each and every individual who signed petitions, participated in meetings, and voiced their support through various avenues.

“As the venue embarks on this new journey, we eagerly anticipate it welcoming music enthusiasts, artists, and the community to partake in the enchantment of live performances once more within this iconic space.”

AMG has not commented on the reopening but UK live executives have welcomed the development, with Primary Talent International’s Matt Bates telling Music Week: “A venue of that calibre and size is a very important part of the live concert landscape in London and in the UK generally. Fundamentally, it’s very important as part of the touring cycles for many artists.

“The most important thing is always going to be the safety of the customer going to these concerts. Although I welcome the return of anything that enhances the live music industry, it has to be done in a way that is always going to be safe and create a safe environment for fans to go and watch their favourite stars.”

CAA UK co-head Emma Banks adds: “There are shows on sale and they’re selling well. That’s positive, that’s important. And if it took this long to make it right, then again, that’s important. The last thing that anyone needed was for this to be rushed through, or corners to be cut, and then for something to have happened – that would have been a catastrophe.”

Last month, AMG announced the appointment of Liam Boylan as CEO. Boylan joined AMG following a lengthy stint at Wembley Stadium, where he was stadium director.

