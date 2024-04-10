NorthSide emissions down 32% since going meat-free

The Down the Drain-promoted event has exclusively offered plant-based food since 2022 in what organisers called a “sustainable quantum leap”

Danish festival NorthSide has reduced its CO2 emissions by 32% since going meat-free.

The Down the Drain-promoted event has exclusively offered plant-based food since 2022 in what organisers called a “sustainable quantum leap”.

The Aarhus-based festival launched in 2010 with a goal to be “the greenest of the big festivals” and has since introduced several sustainability initiatives including switching from diesel generators to power from the electricity grid.

Discussing the impact of going meat-free, Peter Skoven, head of F&B at NorthSide told Dansk Live: “When you make an initiative as large as this, a number of unknowns are included. It is about everything from information – both internal and external – to identifying consequences and derived effects.

“The tasks around new stand holders, audience flows and purchase patterns are some of the bigger tasks, not to forget the mixed reception from the media. A decision in this league means that most things are up for grabs, which is why it is difficult to single out certain areas as the most difficult.”

Giving advice to other festivals considering going plant-based, Skoven added: “Decide to do it and then do it! It must be made a priority for the organisation to succeed and it requires everyone to be on the journey. Select the good external partners and form a ring of support so that the entire value chain can contribute to the transformation.”

The most recent edition of the festival was Highly Commended by A Greener Festival, a non-profit organisation dedicated to reducing the environmental impact of music festivals and events.

NorthSide returns to Ådalen in Aarhus between 6–8 June with Kaytranada, Massive Attack, Slowdive, The Smile, Troye Sivan and more.

