NI fests Emerge and Belsonic boost economy by £30m

Belfast summer 2023 events brought cultural, economic, and employment benefits to Northern Irish landscape

By Gordon Masson on 03 Apr 2024

Belsonic Belfast


The 2023 editions of Belsonic Festival and Emerge Music Festival generated additional economic activity amounting to £30.8 million (€36m) and created almost 6,000 paid employment opportunities according to an independent report.

Belsonic, in the city’s Ormeau Park, and Emerge, held in Boucher Fields, attracted more than 200,000 paid attendees between them, with ticket holders travelling from as far away as Australia, USA & mainland Europe – further boosting the events’ impact on Northern Ireland’s tourism sector.

Economist Chris Carey conducted the study alongside live entertainment consultant Tim Chambers. They found that Belsonic, which was established in 2008 and has since become Northern Ireland’s largest live music event, generated £20.4m of additional economic activity last year, thanks in no small part to a lineup that included Lizzo, Tom Jones, Lionel Richie, George Ezra, David Guetta & Florence & The Machine.

Emerge, which launched in 2022, has quickly established itself as Ireland’s premier electronic music festival. Its 2023 two-day edition featured over 50 acts across four stages, including headliners Carl Cox, Bicep, Camelphat, and Charlotte deWitte.

“Events such as Belsonic and Emerge are considerable economic drivers providing a much needed boost for our local tourism and hospitality industry”

“These economic impact figures are startling, and clearly indicative of the broader & hugely positive economic benefit to Belfast and beyond,” says festival director Alan Simms. “Hospitality businesses, private transport, public services and many other key areas of the local economy benefit on show nights, and the local tourism industry and hotel occupancy always see a strong boost, not to mention the thousands of staff and local suppliers employed at these and our other events.

“We are delighted to see our events contribute to the local economy in such a substantial fashion both with the large summer events and the many other concerts and event we produce throughout the rest of the year.”

Welcoming the research of Carey and Chambers, Northern Ireland Economy Minister Conor Murphy comments, “Events such as Belsonic and Emerge are considerable economic drivers providing a much needed boost for our local tourism and hospitality industry.  Employing thousands of people each year, they also engender a feel good factor and a sense of pride that shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Promising further contribution to Belfast’s coffers, Belsonic returns to Ormeau Park in June, where headliners will be Take That, Sting, Shania Twain, Becky Hill & Limp Bizkit. Emerge, meanwhile, is promising a substantial expansion for its 2024 event, which is scheduled for 24-25 August.

 

Read more like this

Echo Location’s Obi Asika becomes co-head of UTA's UK office
News|10 Oct 2023

Asika: Potential of Africa’s event economy is huge

Afro Nation co-founder Obi Asika discussed his ambitions for the pioneering afrobeats festival during Easol's new masterclass series

News|02 Nov 2023

Coldplay’s Portugal run generates €36m for economy

Portuguese promoter Everything is Now spent €545,000 renovating the stadium in Coimbra to enable it to host the shows

Ed Sheeran fans, Croke Park, State of stadia
News|21 Mar 2024

‘Experience economy’ accounts for 9% of Irish jobs

But the industry requires government support to tackle soaring costs and skills shortages, warns trade body Ibec

News|21 Dec 2023

Fests ’24: Eurockéennes, Gent Jazz, Mallorca Live

Catch up on the latest acts booked for next year's season by festivals including OpenAir St Gallen, Zurich OpenAir and MetalDays

Concert crowd, about the live music industry, live music business, festival industry, festival business
News|11 Jan 2024

Two Aussie fests axed due to cost of living crisis

Coastal Jam Mornington Peninsula has been cancelled, while Adelaide's Vintage Vibes Festival has been postponed

