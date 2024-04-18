Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup

Set for Switzerland from 5-20 July, artists will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk and Janelle Monáe

Switzerland’s legendary Montreux Jazz Festival has announced a typically eclectic lineup for its 58th edition.

Running from 5-20 July, artists will include Raye, Sting, Massive Attack, Kraftwerk, Janelle Monáe, PJ Harvey, Smashing Pumpkins, Jungle, Duran Duran, Rag’n’Bone Man, Yussef Dayes, André 3000, Alice Cooper and Deep Purple.

The 2024 event will see a number of temporary changes due to construction work on the Montreux Music and Convention Centre Congress Centre (2m2c), which usually hosts the festival’s major shows.

With work scheduled to continue until 2025, this year’s festival will feature a new layout with a new 5,000-cap main stage erected on top of Lake Geneva, and a return to the historic Casino, which will have a capacity of 1,300 and a half-seated, half-standing configuration.

The Casino burnt down in the 70s and inspired Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Deep Purple will return to perform on the lake on 8 July for their 10th performance at Montreux.

“We have to find a new and brilliant ID for ’24 and ’25, so that’s going to be a major challenge”

“It was very clear when we came back in ’22 that we were going to bring in a lot of changes to transform the festival and take it into the future,” Montreux Jazz Festival chief Mathieu Jaton told IQ last year. “We have to find a new and brilliant ID for ’24 and ’25, so that’s going to be a major challenge. And then June ’26 is the 60th anniversary, so we have some nice years in front of us.”

Other performers will include Michael Kiwanuka, Jessie Ware, Laufey, Lenny Kravitz, Tyla, The National, Diana Krall, Mahalia, Jamie Cullum, Soft Cell, Dionne Warwick, Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets and Air.

There will also be 11 free stages, while the Lake House returns with its the Memphis jazz club and its jam sessions, the cinema screening room and the Bibliotheque, which brings together collections of vinyl and books, with talks presented each day by a guest. The free programme will be announced in full on 5 June.

US spin-off Montreux Jazz Festival Miami debuted last month at 1,500-cap waterfront venue The Hangar. Event co-owner and ambassador Jon Batiste headlined the first two days of the 1-3 March event, which also featured the likes of Daryl Hall, The Wailers, Cimafunk, Emily Estefan, Cory Henry, Mathis Picard, Daniela Mercury and Adrian Cota & The Winston House Band, along with a surprise appearance by Will Smith.

