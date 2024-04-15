METHOD achieves B Corp certification

The UK-based event production company and consultancy works with festivals including Tramlines and GALA

METHOD, a UK-based event production company and consultancy whose clients include Tramlines and GALA festival, has achieved B Corp certification.

In the UK, just 1,900 companies have been recognised as B Corp – a business that meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, as verified by the nonprofit, B Lab.

METHOD has been recognised for its dedication to sustainability with both its internal operations and the events it produces. The firm’s efforts include client-focused initiatives such as transitioning to 100% greener fuel sources and zero waste to landfill.

The company says it strives to minimise waste, reduce carbon emissions, and promote social responsibility at every stage of event planning and execution.

“We’ve been reinvesting significant revenue in green initiatives since day one”

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a B Corp,” says Will Holdoway, co-founder and director of METHOD. “This certification validates our investment in sustainability and social practices to date – we’ve been reinvesting significant revenue in green initiatives since day one. But more than an accolade, B Corp certification is a milestone that cements our unwavering commitment towards a positive future and commitment to maintain these values while we grow.”

James Dutton, co-founder and director of METHOD, adds: “We believe that events have the power to inspire positive change and bring communities together. B Corp demonstrates our commitment to harnessing that power for good. This certification underscores our values, and in this challenging time for the sector, it’s crucial we maintain these principles. It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our clients and partners who share our vision for a positive future.”

The company says it will continue to review and improve internal policies while also consolidating its commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact.

