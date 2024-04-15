x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

METHOD achieves B Corp certification

The UK-based event production company and consultancy works with festivals including Tramlines and GALA

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Apr 2024

Tramlines is a client of METHOD

Tramlines is a client of METHOD


METHOD, a UK-based event production company and consultancy whose clients include Tramlines and GALA festival, has achieved B Corp certification.

In the UK, just 1,900 companies have been recognised as B Corp – a business that meets rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency, as verified by the nonprofit, B Lab.

METHOD has been recognised for its dedication to sustainability with both its internal operations and the events it produces. The firm’s efforts include client-focused initiatives such as transitioning to 100% greener fuel sources and zero waste to landfill.

The company says it strives to minimise waste, reduce carbon emissions, and promote social responsibility at every stage of event planning and execution.

“We’ve been reinvesting significant revenue in green initiatives since day one”

“We are thrilled to be recognised as a B Corp,” says Will Holdoway, co-founder and director of METHOD. “This certification validates our investment in sustainability and social practices to date – we’ve been reinvesting significant revenue in green initiatives since day one. But more than an accolade, B Corp certification is a milestone that cements our unwavering commitment towards a positive future and commitment to maintain these values while we grow.”

James Dutton, co-founder and director of METHOD, adds: “We believe that events have the power to inspire positive change and bring communities together. B Corp demonstrates our commitment to harnessing that power for good. This certification underscores our values, and in this challenging time for the sector, it’s crucial we maintain these principles. It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our clients and partners who share our vision for a positive future.”

The company says it will continue to review and improve internal policies while also consolidating its commitment to the 2030 Agenda, the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the United Nations Global Compact.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|27 Feb 2024

AIE, Julie’s Bicycle, AGF partner on new toolkit

The toolkit outlines practical ways venues, festivals and events can address sustainability and accessibility in a holistic way

Dušan Kovačević, founder and CEO, Exit Festival
News|25 Oct 2023

EXIT Festival chief salutes spirit of independence

The Serbia festival's founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević weighs up the pros and cons of remaining independent in 2023

News|10 Nov 2023

Security warning over ‘Tomorrowland of Africa’

Three Western nations have urged citizens not to attend this weekend's Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda due to a growing terror threat

News|20 Nov 2023

Smash!Bang!Pow! festival upscales to new home

Denmark's Syd for Solen has been staged in Søndermarken since launching in 2022 but will switch to Valbyparken for 2024

Most Viewed Stories

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|12 Apr 2024

CAA appoints nine MDs, expands agency board

news|12 Apr 2024

Jonas Brothers postpone European tour

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

news|11 Apr 2024

Eric van Eerdenburg reveals Lowlands exit strategy

news|10 Apr 2024

Only half of Australia’s festivals profitable, says new report

news|12 Apr 2024

Pompeii to host 10-concert summer series

news|10 Apr 2024

ASM Global appoints Matthew Lazarus-Hall as EVP

news|11 Apr 2024

City of Helsinki set to buy former Hartwall Arena

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Barn On The Farm
News|26 Jan 2024

UK festivals Barn On The Farm, Splendour cancelled

Two of the UK's best-loved and longest-running independent festivals will forego 2024 editions for varying reasons

News|27 Feb 2024

AIE, Julie’s Bicycle, AGF partner on new toolkit

The toolkit outlines practical ways venues, festivals and events can address sustainability and accessibility in a holistic way

Dušan Kovačević, founder and CEO, Exit Festival
News|25 Oct 2023

EXIT Festival chief salutes spirit of independence

The Serbia festival's founder and CEO Dušan Kovačević weighs up the pros and cons of remaining independent in 2023

News|10 Nov 2023

Security warning over ‘Tomorrowland of Africa’

Three Western nations have urged citizens not to attend this weekend's Nyege Nyege festival in Uganda due to a growing terror threat

News|20 Nov 2023

Smash!Bang!Pow! festival upscales to new home

Denmark's Syd for Solen has been staged in Søndermarken since launching in 2022 but will switch to Valbyparken for 2024

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive