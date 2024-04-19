x

news

Live Nation tees up women’s golf deal

Promoter will produce concert elements at the 2024 AIG Women’s Open in St Andrews

By Gordon Masson on 19 Apr 2024

BRIT winner Ellie Goulding drew substantial crowds at the AIG Women's Open in 2023


Live Nation and The R&A, golf’s global governing body outside of the US and Mexico, have joined forces to make live music an integral part of one of golf’s most entertaining championships.

Last year, a headline performance by Ellie Goulding and the introduction of a Festival Fan Village contributed to a 53% growth in attendance at the tournament, according to the The R&A. Determined to use music as a driver for the competition, the governing body has agreed a deal for Live Nation to develop those extra curricular activities.

As the showpiece of The R&A’s commitment to championing the changing face of women’s golf, the AIG Women’s Open sees the world’s top 50 players go head-to-head in the most international line-up of the year. The Championship aims to attract new and diverse audiences by challenging perceptions of golf and delivering an exceptional off-course experience to match the unforgettable on-course action.

The new pact will see Live Nation produce the concert offering at the tournament, which is scheduled for the prestigious Old Course in St Andrews between 21-25 August 2024.

“There’s a huge energy and momentum behind women’s sport right now”

Although this year’s headliner is yet to be announced, the collaboration is set to elevate the overall experience of the championship by integrating live music performances.

“It is a privilege to be working with The R&A to celebrate the world’s best golfers and develop an entertainment offering that drives into The R&A’s growth objectives,” states Live Nation SVP special operations. “To use Live Nation’s capabilities and expertise within a sports environment is a great opportunity and we look forward to establishing a best-in-class experience for fans and artists alike.” 

Championship director, Zoe Ridgway, comments, “The AIG Women’s Open aims to celebrate the world’s best golfers and to do that we have created a unique atmosphere which combines golf and entertainment in a way that attracts new audiences to the sport.

“It is a world class championship so it’s vital we work with industry leading partners to elevate our off-course entertainment. We are delighted to bring this first-of-its-kind partnership with Live Nation to fruition for the 2024 AIG Women’s Open.”

Ridgway adds, “There’s a huge energy and momentum behind women’s sport right now which gives golf an exciting opportunity that we are embracing for the AIG Women’s Open. This year’s Championship will once again engage and inspire the next generation of fans who will shape the future of golf.”

In a similar move, last month AEG and its Concerts West subsidiary inked an exclusive multi-year partnership to book acts and produce live concerts around the world for professional golf tour, LIV Golf.

 

