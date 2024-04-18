x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

K-pop festival Waterbomb splashes into new markets

The touring K-pop festival series is set to launch editions in seven new territories this year, including the US, Vietnam, the UAE, and China

By Hanna Ellington on 18 Apr 2024

TWICE's Nayeon

TWICE's Nayeon is set to perform at the festival's Seoul edition


image © JYP Entertainment

Touring K-pop festival series Waterbomb Festival is expanding to several global markets this year, with new editions set for the US, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, the UAE, Singapore, and China.

Set to kick off this May in Xiamen, China, the international series will take water-soaked stars to Hong Kong in June before touring South Korea and Japan in July and more cities across both, plus Singapore, in August. A Bangkok edition has been set for September, with stints in Los Angeles, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, and Dubai to be announced.

First held in 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, the festival series first expanded to new markets in 2023 with two editions in Japan and one in Bangkok. This year, the series will visit nine cities in South Korea, four in Japan, and one in Thailand, along with the new editions.

The event was launched by Hong Kong-based streaming platform Viu and Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings, with local promoters helping bring it to new territories.

The K-pop genre continues to soar to new hights and into new markets

As the name suggests, Waterbomb intertwines various water activities alongside local and international lineups of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM performers. Though lineups vary by city, performers include K-pop supergroup TWICE’s Nayeon, American rapper Jay Park, and SHINEE’s Taemin, and South Korean singers Hwasa, Chung Ha, and Bibi, among a variety of others. Former performers include Blackpink, aespa, Simon Dominic, and Jessi.

The K-pop genre continues to soar to new heights and into new markets, with behemoth HYBE reporting its concert revenue skyrocketed by 40% in 2023, reaching KRW 359.1 billion (€253m) in the year. Last autumn, fellow agency SM Entertainment announced its Q3 revenue surged 40% year-on-year, partly attributed to their star’s expansive world tours.

KCON, the world’s biggest K-pop and culture convention, also expanded to a fifth region this year, adding Hong Kong to its 2024 lineup of Japan, Los Angeles, Saudia Arabia, and to-be-announced Europe.

The 2024 schedule is as follows:

May
18-18: Xiamen, China

June
1-2: Hong Kong

July
5-7: Seoul, South Korea
13: Jeju, South Korea
13: Fukuoka, Japan
20: Daegu, South Korea
27: Busan, South Korea
27-28: Tokyo, Japan

August
3: Incheon, South Korea
10: Daejeon, South Korea
10: Osaka, Japan
17: Sokcho, South Korea
17: Nagoya, Japan
24: Suwon, South Korea
24-25: Singapore, Singapore
31: Gwangju, South Korea

September
TBA: Bangkok

TBA
Los Angeles, United States
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Taipei, Taiwan
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|05 Jan 2024

K-pop group TWICE continue to make history

The South Korean stars have added more history-making dates to their expansive Ready to Be world tour

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|14 Nov 2023

Live Nation partners with K-pop label JYP Entertainment

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY and Xdinary Heroes

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World’s biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

News|30 Jan 2024

Man jailed for six years for K-pop ticketing scam

The 30-year-old was convicted of fraud after swindling fans of 595 million won from the sale of non-existent concert tickets

News|18 Apr 2024

C3 Presents plans ‘nostalgic pop and rock’ festival

"Festivals that are really successful right now are focused top-to-bottom," says C3 Presents festival director Ted Heinig

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

news|15 Apr 2024

Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

news|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|05 Jan 2024

K-pop group TWICE continue to make history

The South Korean stars have added more history-making dates to their expansive Ready to Be world tour

K-pop group TWICE will benefit from the new partnership
News|14 Nov 2023

Live Nation partners with K-pop label JYP Entertainment

Under the deal, Live Nation will produce tours for JYP artists including TWICE, Stray Kids, iTZY and Xdinary Heroes

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World’s biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

News|30 Jan 2024

Man jailed for six years for K-pop ticketing scam

The 30-year-old was convicted of fraud after swindling fans of 595 million won from the sale of non-existent concert tickets

News|18 Apr 2024

C3 Presents plans ‘nostalgic pop and rock’ festival

"Festivals that are really successful right now are focused top-to-bottom," says C3 Presents festival director Ted Heinig

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits