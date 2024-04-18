K-pop festival Waterbomb splashes into new markets

The touring K-pop festival series is set to launch editions in seven new territories this year, including the US, Vietnam, the UAE, and China

Touring K-pop festival series Waterbomb Festival is expanding to several global markets this year, with new editions set for the US, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan, the UAE, Singapore, and China.

Set to kick off this May in Xiamen, China, the international series will take water-soaked stars to Hong Kong in June before touring South Korea and Japan in July and more cities across both, plus Singapore, in August. A Bangkok edition has been set for September, with stints in Los Angeles, Ho Chi Minh City, Taipei, and Dubai to be announced.

First held in 2015 in Seoul, South Korea, the festival series first expanded to new markets in 2023 with two editions in Japan and one in Bangkok. This year, the series will visit nine cities in South Korea, four in Japan, and one in Thailand, along with the new editions.

The event was launched by Hong Kong-based streaming platform Viu and Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings, with local promoters helping bring it to new territories.

As the name suggests, Waterbomb intertwines various water activities alongside local and international lineups of K-pop, hip-hop, and EDM performers. Though lineups vary by city, performers include K-pop supergroup TWICE’s Nayeon, American rapper Jay Park, and SHINEE’s Taemin, and South Korean singers Hwasa, Chung Ha, and Bibi, among a variety of others. Former performers include Blackpink, aespa, Simon Dominic, and Jessi.

The K-pop genre continues to soar to new heights and into new markets, with behemoth HYBE reporting its concert revenue skyrocketed by 40% in 2023, reaching KRW 359.1 billion (€253m) in the year. Last autumn, fellow agency SM Entertainment announced its Q3 revenue surged 40% year-on-year, partly attributed to their star’s expansive world tours.

KCON, the world’s biggest K-pop and culture convention, also expanded to a fifth region this year, adding Hong Kong to its 2024 lineup of Japan, Los Angeles, Saudia Arabia, and to-be-announced Europe.

The 2024 schedule is as follows:

May

18-18: Xiamen, China

June

1-2: Hong Kong

July

5-7: Seoul, South Korea

13: Jeju, South Korea

13: Fukuoka, Japan

20: Daegu, South Korea

27: Busan, South Korea

27-28: Tokyo, Japan

August

3: Incheon, South Korea

10: Daejeon, South Korea

10: Osaka, Japan

17: Sokcho, South Korea

17: Nagoya, Japan

24: Suwon, South Korea

24-25: Singapore, Singapore

31: Gwangju, South Korea

September

TBA: Bangkok

TBA

Los Angeles, United States

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Taipei, Taiwan

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

