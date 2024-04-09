x

news

IQ 126 out now: The 1975, Country, Mid-level touring

The April issue also includes a profile on Mercury Wheels' Barnaby Wheels, a market report on Switzerland and a review of ILMC 36

By IQ on 09 Apr 2024


IQ 126, the latest issue of the international live music industry’s favourite magazine, is available to read online now.

The April/May edition goes behind the scenes of The 1975’s Still… At Their Very Best tour, examines the rapid rise of country music around the world, and explores the difficulties facing the mid-tier of the live music touring business.

Elsewhere, the issue marks Mercury Wheels co-founder Barnaby Harrod’s 25 years as a promoter, dives into Switzerland’s thriving industry, and reports on the 36th edition of ILMC.

For this edition’s comments and columns, Pembe Tokluhan shares the inspiration behind launching a company that strives to increase representation of women, trans, and non-binary people working behind the scenes of live events.

In addition, creative comms guru Ella McWilliam (Full Fat) monitors the rapidly changing media landscape and provides tips on how festivals can entice Gen Z to become ticket-buying customers.

As always, the majority of the magazine’s content will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

However, if you can't wait for your fix of essential live music industry features, opinion and analysis, click here to subscribe to IQ from just £8 a month

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

News|06 Mar 2024

Is a mid-level touring crisis emerging?

ILMC’s Touring: The Bread & Butter Business session brought challenges from breaking acts to gaming under the microscope

The 1975 to plant a tree for every ticket sold
News|01 Nov 2023

‘Kill switch’ order for promoters after 1975 row

The Malaysian government has issued a new directive to concert organisers in response to the Good Vibes Festival fiasco

C2C 2020
News|16 Oct 2023

Country to Country unveils 2024 line-up

Next year's event will take place across three venues: The O2, London, Glasgow's OVO Hydro and The SSE Arena, Belfast

DEAG CEO Peter Schwenkow
News|30 Nov 2023

DEAG reaches ‘new level’ of earnings in 2023

Wanting to further accelerate its growth, the German live entertainment company says its considering a possible stock market listing

News|21 Feb 2024

Touring Entertainment LIVE programme complete

Leading executives from the world’s biggest and most successful touring shows and exhibitions will gather as part of ILMC 36

feature|05 Apr 2024

Music Venue Trust’s decade of defiance

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That annnounce four-day festival in Malta

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

comment|05 Apr 2024

We can’t forget about the war in Ukraine

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|05 Apr 2024

Heartland to reunite Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|05 Apr 2024

Electric Picnic’s main stage to be powered by renewables

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|05 Apr 2024

DreamHaus hires three to festival team

