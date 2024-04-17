IFF announces details of landmark 10th edition

The leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents returns to South London music venue Omeara from 24-26 September

The International Festival Forum (IFF) celebrates its 10th edition this year, as it returns to a campus location at South London music venue Omeara from 24-26 September.

This year’s event will see 1,000 professionals attend with around 60 countries representing over 700 festivals and thousands of artists. The 2024 edition will take place with a campus format for the second year, mixing booking agency showcases, pop up offices, speed meetings, conference debates, parties and more.

An invitation-only event organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), IFF has become the leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents since launching in 2015, bringing the industry’s principal buyers and sellers together for 2.5 days each autumn, when conversations about the following year’s festival line-ups are well underway.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Wasserman Music and many more. Previous editions of IFF have included early performances from Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Yonaka, Bob Vylan, Sam Ryder, Slaves, Raye, Black Midi, Loyle Carner, Dermott Kennedy, Shame and others.

“It’s hard to imagine that when we launched IFF 10 years ago it would become such a central fixture in the festival calendar”

“It’s hard to imagine that when we launched IFF 10 years ago it would become such a central fixture in the festival calendar,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley. “This year, between expanding the campus, a new venue for the conference debates and the world’s top agencies and festivals getting involved once more, it already looks like our best yet.”

This year’s IFF is presented in association with TicketSwap for the third year running.

“As we support IFF’s continuous path of innovation and expansion, we are pleased to collaborate with such a significant conference and be among the key industry leaders that IFF attracts,” says TicketSwap CEO Hans Uber comments.

Full details, including how to apply to attend are at www.iff.rocks. Meanwhile, the 2023 aftermovie can be viewed here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.