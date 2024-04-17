x

news

IFF announces details of landmark 10th edition

The leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents returns to South London music venue Omeara from 24-26 September

By IQ on 17 Apr 2024

KAWALA at IFF 2023


The International Festival Forum (IFF) celebrates its 10th edition this year, as it returns to a campus location at South London music venue Omeara from 24-26 September.

This year’s event will see 1,000 professionals attend with around 60 countries representing over 700 festivals and thousands of artists. The 2024 edition will take place with a campus format for the second year, mixing booking agency showcases, pop up offices, speed meetings, conference debates, parties and more.

An invitation-only event organised by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), IFF has become the leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents since launching in 2015, bringing the industry’s principal buyers and sellers together for 2.5 days each autumn, when conversations about the following year’s festival line-ups are well underway.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Wasserman Music and many more. Previous editions of IFF have included early performances from Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Yonaka, Bob Vylan, Sam Ryder, Slaves, Raye, Black Midi, Loyle Carner, Dermott Kennedy, Shame and others.

“It’s hard to imagine that when we launched IFF 10 years ago it would become such a central fixture in the festival calendar”

“It’s hard to imagine that when we launched IFF 10 years ago it would become such a central fixture in the festival calendar,” says ILMC head Greg Parmley. “This year, between expanding the campus, a new venue for the conference debates and the world’s top agencies and festivals getting involved once more, it already looks like our best yet.”

This year’s IFF is presented in association with TicketSwap for the third year running.

“As we support IFF’s continuous path of innovation and expansion, we are pleased to collaborate with such a significant conference and be among the key industry leaders that IFF attracts,” says TicketSwap CEO Hans Uber comments.

Full details, including how to apply to attend are at www.iff.rocks. Meanwhile, the 2023 aftermovie can be viewed here.

 

Ed Sheeran ends Divide tour in hometown
News|13 Mar 2024

UK ticket touts convicted in ‘landmark’ £6.5m case

Two people have been found guilty of fraudulently and dishonestly buying and reselling tickets for major events

In Brazil, Ticketmaster supports Live Nation's Rock in Rio
News|31 Oct 2023

Rock in Rio details 40th anniversary plans

The biennial 100,000-cap spectacular will return to Brazil over two weekends from 13-15 & 19-22 September 2024

The Go! Team at The Great Escape
News|17 Nov 2023

The Great Escape details ‘revamped’ conference

The UK showcase festival and conference has invited new expert collaborators to help shape and elevate its programming of the event

News|13 Dec 2023

Teo details the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024

Taking place in Paris early next year, the Pavilion will include two sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions

Documentary director Luc Jacquet is the Teo Live 2024 keynote
News|22 Mar 2024

Teo Live details 2024 online conference

This year's annual event, set for 23 May, focuses on new practices and productions in international touring exhibitions

