Heartland to reunite Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean

Live Nation Denmark has revealed that its Heartland Festival has confirmed a landmark European exclusive performance by Ms. Lauryn Hill to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her multi Grammy award-winning album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The 13 June performance will mark the first time in 20 years that Hill will share a stage with former Fugees star Wyclef Jean, while Hill’s son, YG Marley – with whom the singer was pregnant when she recorded the iconic album – will also feature on the bill.

Boutique festival Heartland takes place from 13-15 June in the stunning surroundings Egeskov Castle on the island of Funen. Among the other acts announced for this year’s event are Anne Sanne Lis, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Phoenix, and Tom Odell.

“Fugees’ The Score and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill are seen as two of the most important and groundbreaking albums of the late 90s”

Hill will perform her iconic Miseducation album, as well as Fugees classics with Jean, whose set will feature music from his groundbreaking solo releases. YG Marley, who has rocketed to fame with his global hit Praise Jah in the Moonlight, will make his first appearance in Europe at the event.

“It’s a major scoop for us that Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean have agreed to put together a unique and exclusive concert set for our audience at this year’s Heartland Festival,” says Heartland MD, Ulrik Ørum-Petersen. “For a generation, Fugees’ The Score and Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill are seen as two of the most important and groundbreaking albums of the late 90s, and with more than 42 million albums sold, they are undeniably milestones in modern music history.

“It will without a doubt be a night to remember at Egeskov Castle.”

