news

Frank Turner attempts world record with 24hr tour

The singer-songwriter is bidding to set a new bar for the most concerts played in different cities within 24 hours

By James Hanley on 17 Apr 2024

Frank Turner

Frank Turner is bidding to set the official Music Venue Trust (MVT) world record for the most concerts played in different cities within 24 hours.

The British singer-songwriter and MVT patron has 15 shows scheduled across UK grassroots venues between 12.30pm on Saturday 4 May to 12.30pm on Sunday 5 May. The 500-mile undertaking is due to start at Liverpool’s Jacaranda and conclude at The Brook in Southampton, with all gigs to last a minimum of 20 minutes.

The attempt, which is designed to support grassroots venues and independent record stores across the country, has been timed to celebrate the release of Turner’s upcoming 10th album, Undefeated, which drops on 3 May. Several dates have already sold out.

“With nearly 3,000 shows under my belt, I’ve never been one to do things by halves or shirk a challenge – I once played all 50 American states in 50 days, for goodness sake,” says Turner. “It’s not just self-promotion either. We’re working with 13 independent record shops and 15 independent grassroots music venues for the shows, highlighting two bits of the infrastructure of the underground that I care about most. It’s going to be tough, but hopefully fun too. Come down for a show!”

“Frank will be criss-crossing the nation hitting some of the country’s finest grassroots music venues for an action-packed day”

The official record is currently held by Hunter Hayes, who performed 10 shows in 10 cities in 24 hours in 2014.

Transport between Turner’s shows is being provided by sponsor FREENOW. The taxi app launched the Ride For Music initiative in 2023, which donates £1 from every ride to the Pipeline Investment Fund (PIF) – a grant-giving fund established by MVT with the support of the Music Venues Alliance.

“We are delighted to support Frank Turner’s attempt to set the official Music Venue Trust world record for the most gigs played in 24 hours,” says MVT CEO Mark Davyd. “With the help of FREENOW black cabs, Frank will be criss-crossing the nation hitting some of the country’s finest grassroots music venues for an action-packed day which promises to set the global standard for dedication to live music.”

Turner’s full itinerary is as follows:

Saturday 4 May

12.30pm – Liverpool, Jacaranda – instore

2.30pm – Huddersfield, Parish – outstore for Vinyl Tap

4pm – Leeds, Boom – outstore for Crash

6pm – Sheffield, The Foundry – outstore for Bear Tree

7.30pm – Chesterfield, Gasoline – outstore for Tailbird

9pm – Nottingham, Saltbox – outstore for Rough Trade

10.30pm – Birmingham, RMBL – outstore for Eclipse Records

Sunday May 5

12am – Leamington Spa, Temperance – outstore for Head

2am – Leighton Buzzard, Crooked Crow Bar – outstore for Black Circle Records

4am – London, Underworld – outstore for Rough Trade

6am – Kingston, Banquet Records

7.30am – Aldershot, West End Centre – outstore for 101 Collectors

9am – Portsmouth, Staggeringly Good Brewery – outstore for Pie & Vinyl

10.30am – Winchester – The Railway – outstore for Pie & Vinyl

12pm – Southampton, The Brook – outstore for Vinilio

 

Read More Like This

Frank Turner
News|08 Jan 2024

Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings expands to Canada

The four-day event will take place from 19-22 September at the 5,000-cap The Theatre, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

News|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

More than nine million tickets have now been sold for the band's Music of the Spheres trek, which kicked off in March 2022

Soul Mama, London
News|21 Mar 2024

Fundraiser for new London venue sets world record

MOBO-winning British saxophonist YolanDa Brown and her manager raised £248,148 for a new venue and restaurant

News|23 Nov 2023

Girls Aloud announce 21st anniversary reunion tour

The girl group's first tour in 11 years will be dedicated to their former bandmate Sarah Harding, who died of cancer in 2021

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World’s biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea’s largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

