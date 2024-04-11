x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

City of Helsinki set to buy former Hartwall Arena

Finland's largest arena, the Russian-owned Helsinki Halli, has been shuttered since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022

By James Hanley on 11 Apr 2024

Helsinki Halli


image © Roopeank

The two-year saga over the future of Finland’s largest arena could finally be nearing its conclusion after the City of Helsinki signalled its intention to acquire the venue from its Russian owners.

The 15,500-cap Helsinki Halli, formerly the Hartwall Arena, has been owned by Arena Events Oy (AEO) – a company co-founded by oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Roman Rotenberg – since 2013, but shuttered in early 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. All of Timchenko’s holdings in the EU have been frozen, while Rotenberg’s family is the target of US sanctions for their ties with Vladimir Putin.

“The city will take measures to buy the required shares or arena property by sale,” the City of Helsinki tells Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat (HS).

According to YLE, the city is seeking a voluntary deal with the current owners, with a process to expropriate the venue to be launched by early June if an agreement cannot be reached.

“This is an important step towards making the arena operational,” says Helsinki deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki. “The events industry in particular has lost a huge number of concerts while the arena has been out of use.”

The publication notes that the foundation operating the arena has already been instructed that it must be prepared to reopen as soon as possible if ownership is transferred to the city.

“At this point, it is not relevant who will own the arena later”

Head of office Jukka-Pekka Ujula tells HS there are no estimates on how much the acquisition would cost the city, which is reportedly losing more than €100 million per year due to the closure. In the meantime, Tampere’s 15,000-cap Nokia Arena has filled the breach as the country’s leading events venue.

Several private parties have failed in bids to buy the arena over the past 18 months, and Arhinmäki indicates the city’s ownership could just be a temporary measure to get the venue back in use.

“At this point, it is not relevant who will own the arena later,” adds Arhinmäki.

YLE previously noted that Rotenberg and Timchenko own a combined 44% of the arena’s holding company, Helsinki Halli Oy, but their combined voting power in the firm accounts for 93.9%.

Beverage giant Hartwall ended its 25-year association with the building due to the arena’s Russian ownership shortly after the war began in 2022. Finland’s Flow Festival also ended its brand partnership with Heineken Silver last year due to the lager firm’s operations in Russia.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|29 Nov 2023

Finnish arena could be seized under new sanctions

The Russian-owned Helsinki Halli, Finland's largest arena, has been shuttered since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|27 Oct 2023

Finland mulls options for Russian-owned arena

The country's largest arena has been closed since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners

See Tickets Launches Digital Tickets
News|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

French-headquartered media giant Vivendi is reportedly seeking up to £300 million for its ticketing and festival businesses

News|23 Nov 2023

Avicii Arena launches unique merch store offer

Customers can only pay for merchandise "with their emotions" at the new in-venue-store as part of a mental health initiative

News|28 Nov 2023

Norway’s largest arena inks Ticketmaster deal

The 23,000-cap Telenor Arena has hosted The Weeknd, Post Malone, Depeche Mode and Robbie Williams in the past year alone

Most Viewed Stories

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That announce four-day festival in Malta

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

news|09 Apr 2024

IQ 126 out now: The 1975, Country, Mid-level touring

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|29 Nov 2023

Finnish arena could be seized under new sanctions

The Russian-owned Helsinki Halli, Finland's largest arena, has been shuttered since the invasion of Ukraine in early 2022

Hartwall Arena, Helsinki
News|27 Oct 2023

Finland mulls options for Russian-owned arena

The country's largest arena has been closed since last year because of sanctions against its billionaire Russian owners

See Tickets Launches Digital Tickets
News|11 Dec 2023

AEG and Eventim ‘enter race’ to buy See Tickets

French-headquartered media giant Vivendi is reportedly seeking up to £300 million for its ticketing and festival businesses

News|23 Nov 2023

Avicii Arena launches unique merch store offer

Customers can only pay for merchandise "with their emotions" at the new in-venue-store as part of a mental health initiative

News|28 Nov 2023

Norway’s largest arena inks Ticketmaster deal

The 23,000-cap Telenor Arena has hosted The Weeknd, Post Malone, Depeche Mode and Robbie Williams in the past year alone

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive