x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Canada doubles annual budget for festivals

Performing arts festivals will benefit from CA$31 million across the next two years

By Lisa Henderson on 19 Apr 2024

CLMA president & CEO, Erin Benjamin

CLMA president & CEO, Erin Benjamin


Canada’s performing arts festivals will benefit from CA$31 million (€21m) in federal funding across the next two years.

The aid, which will be distributed via the Canada Arts Presentation Fund (CAPF), is nearly double the current annual supplementary funding for the programme, which has received $8 million per year since 2019.

This aid benefits nearly 1,600 organisations in every province and territory and contributes to sustaining 78,000 cultural jobs.

A portion of the new funding is already earmarked for festivals including Montreal circus festival La TOHU, Montreal dance and theatre event Festival TransAmériques, the Vancouver Fringe Festival, Quebec’s Sherbrooke Film Festival and Festival des traditions du monde.

“The CAPF increase will provide partial, yet essential, relief and is another step in the right direction”

The Canadian Live Music Association (CLMA), which has been advocating for an increase in the fund, welcomed the news. “We would like to thank the government for its recognition of the pressure our industry is under,” said CLMA president & CEO, Erin Benjamin. “The CAPF increase will provide partial, yet essential, relief and is another step in the right direction.

“We also hope the Canada Music Fund (CMF) increase, announced on 24 March, will directly address pressures the commercial side of the live music industry is facing, especially independent live music venues. Together, these increases represent a critical opportunity for Canada’s touring infrastructure, and will have immediate impact for artists, tourism and the future of live music across the country.”

CLMA is part of the #FutureOfLive coalition, a collective of 34 performing arts associations, that has been drawing attention to the difficult circumstances in the performing arts industry.

The budget also confirmed the government’s previous announcement of a $32 million annual increase to the Canada Music Fund, which CLMA had campaigned for alongside other music organisations like CIMA and SOCAN.

The Canada Music Fund supports the granting bodies FACTOR and Musicaction, which provide assistance for recording, marketing, touring and more.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Jon Collins, LIVE
News|06 Mar 2024

LIVE rues budget’s ‘missed opportunity’ on VAT cut

“20% VAT on tickets in the UK is vastly out of step with our competitors in Europe and North America,” says CEO Jon Collins

Frank Turner
News|08 Jan 2024

Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings expands to Canada

The four-day event will take place from 19-22 September at the 5,000-cap The Theatre, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

News|13 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue signs with UTA for US & Canada

The Australian singer is currently performing her first Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort's new 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire.

Trnsmt in Glasgow
News|22 Nov 2023

Festivals 2024: Primavera, Superbloom, TRNSMT

Flow Festival, All Points East, Tons of Rock, NOS Alive, Rock Werchter and Super Bock Super Rock have also made line-up announcements

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
News|21 Dec 2023

Spotify pulls out of French festivals over tax row

The streaming giant says it will no longer financially support France's Francofolies de La Rochelle and Printemps de Bourges

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|18 Apr 2024

K-pop festival Waterbomb splashes into new markets

news|18 Apr 2024

CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Jon Collins, LIVE
News|06 Mar 2024

LIVE rues budget’s ‘missed opportunity’ on VAT cut

“20% VAT on tickets in the UK is vastly out of step with our competitors in Europe and North America,” says CEO Jon Collins

Frank Turner
News|08 Jan 2024

Frank Turner’s Lost Evenings expands to Canada

The four-day event will take place from 19-22 September at the 5,000-cap The Theatre, Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto

News|13 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue signs with UTA for US & Canada

The Australian singer is currently performing her first Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort's new 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire.

Trnsmt in Glasgow
News|22 Nov 2023

Festivals 2024: Primavera, Superbloom, TRNSMT

Flow Festival, All Points East, Tons of Rock, NOS Alive, Rock Werchter and Super Bock Super Rock have also made line-up announcements

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
News|21 Dec 2023

Spotify pulls out of French festivals over tax row

The streaming giant says it will no longer financially support France's Francofolies de La Rochelle and Printemps de Bourges

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits