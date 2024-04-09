x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

Robbie Williams and Green Day have been revealed as Calabash South Africa's headliners for the festival’s second edition, set for January 2025

By Hanna Ellington on 09 Apr 2024

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams will join Green Day as headliners


image © Drew de F Fawkes

Robbie Williams and Green Day have been revealed as Calabash South Africa’s headliners for the touring festival’s second edition, set for January 2025.

Landing in both Johannesburg and Cape Town, the touring event is stretching to two days across two weekends next year, doubling from its single-day programme in the same cities.

The Big Concerts-promoted outing is set to visit Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium (94,736-capacity) — Africa’s biggest stadium — from 18-19 January 2025 and Cape Town’s DHL Stadium (55,000) from 22-23 January 2025. The festival announced the 2025 event aspires to etch “a new chapter in South Africa’s rock ‘n’ roll legacy.”

UK superstar Williams’ headlining set marks his first gigs in the country since 2006, when he opened his Close Encounters world tour with three sold-out stadium shows in Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.

The festival will mark Green Day’s inaugural show in the country. In May, the Grammy-award-winning group will embark on The Savior Tour, performing across US stadiums and UK/European festivals throughout the year.

American punk band The Offspring and local rockers Fokofpolisiekar are set to join the Calabash bill with Green Day, with additional acts to be announced for both days.

“We expeect touring to expand across Africa, with new markets and new venues being added to the touring circuit”

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 led the debut of the festival and was joined by local and international artists including Will Linley, Keane, and Ava Max, among others.

The expansion of the festival could signal a new era for international acts visiting the African nation, with Big Concerts CEO Justin Van Wyk telling IQ the future looks bright for the African market.

“We anticipate a boom in new venue development and also expect touring to expand across Africa, with new markets and new venues being added to the touring circuit to bolster the economics for tours,” he says.

Big Concerts, which was acquired by Live Nation in 2016, is promoting shows by James Blunt, Kool & The Gang, and Cigarettes After Sex within the next year.

A new two-day country music festival, the ‘biggest outside the US’, will also take place in Cape Town’s DHL Stadium this October.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ IndexIQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Cape Town Stadium, South Africa
News|15 Feb 2024

South Africa to host ‘biggest country fest outside US’

The Cape Town Country Music Festival will be headlined by US artist Kip Moore, who played three sold-out gigs in the country last year

News|21 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

The ticketing giant has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia

News|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

The 12,000-capacity arena is set to open in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of 2025 and is projected to host 200 events each year

News|07 Dec 2023

Kendrick Lamar stars at Move Afrika: Rwanda debut

The pioneering concert series has been designed as a launchpad for the first pan-African touring circuit for international artists

News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: The Open Forum: The All Stars

Senior industry leaders pored over the venue boom, ticket prices and breaking talent in ILMC's annual state-of-the-nation opener

Trending Stories

feature|05 Apr 2024

Music Venue Trust’s decade of defiance

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That annnounce four-day festival in Malta

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

comment|05 Apr 2024

We can’t forget about the war in Ukraine

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|05 Apr 2024

Heartland to reunite Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|05 Apr 2024

Electric Picnic’s main stage to be powered by renewables

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|05 Apr 2024

DreamHaus hires three to festival team

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Cape Town Stadium, South Africa
News|15 Feb 2024

South Africa to host ‘biggest country fest outside US’

The Cape Town Country Music Festival will be headlined by US artist Kip Moore, who played three sold-out gigs in the country last year

News|21 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim expands South American ticketing biz

The ticketing giant has acquired Punto Ticket in Chile and Teleticket in Peru via its joint venture with Sony Music Latin Iberia

News|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

The 12,000-capacity arena is set to open in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of 2025 and is projected to host 200 events each year

News|07 Dec 2023

Kendrick Lamar stars at Move Afrika: Rwanda debut

The pioneering concert series has been designed as a launchpad for the first pan-African touring circuit for international artists

News|28 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: The Open Forum: The All Stars

Senior industry leaders pored over the venue boom, ticket prices and breaking talent in ILMC's annual state-of-the-nation opener

IQ Jobs Board

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K