x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

Alexandra Shannon revealed how the talent agency is getting ahead of the curve with AI

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Apr 2024


image © Johan Persson

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)’s head of strategic development says dead artists will able to continue reaching fans for generations to come thanks to AI.

“We’re seeing versions of that here in the UK with Abba Voyage,” said Alexandra Shannon at the Fortune Brainstorm AI conference in London.

“I think those sorts of experiences and ways to continue reaching fans for generations to come is a powerful opportunity.”

“They are still able to reach fans and engage with fans in the right way,” Shannon added, with the caveat that “they were in control of that.”

Shannon’s comments come as big-name artists such Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Billie Eilish endorse an open letter calling for a crackdown on their material being used to train AI without their permission or fair compensation.

In a bid to counter this, CAA are proactively creating “digital doubles” of its clients under a recent initiative called CAA Vault.

“We are scanning their image, we’re scanning their voice, we’re scanning likeness, and we are then storing that on their behalf,” Shannon said.

“We know that the law is going to take time to catch up, and so this is a mechanism for our clients to actually own and have permissions around their digital identity.”

“I think those sorts of experiences and ways to continue reaching fans for generations to come is a powerful opportunity”

“This provides a way for us to help set a precedent for anyone who wants to work with one of our clients in their digital identity,” she added. “There’s a mechanism to have them be compensated.”

Shannon also warned that using digital doubles of celebrities won’t be a cost-effecient alternative to the real deal.

“If you’re going to work with somebody’s digital self, you aren’t working with that business because you think you can work with that person in a cheaper way that is creating some big cost efficiency for you,” she said.

“At the end of the day, you’re working with somebody—the value is still in that person representing your brand.”

Abba Voyage is case and point, as one of the most expensive productions in music history at £140m (€164m) with an average ticket price of around £85 (€100).

However, the game-changing smash-hit production — which has sold over two million tickets — reportedly grosses more than $2 million (€1.6m) per week and the show’s producer has hinted at plans for global expansion earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pophouse Entertainment, the Swedish entertainment firm that helped bring ABBA Voyage to life, recently closed a US$300 million with Kiss for the rights to their name, music, image and likeness.

As part of the deal, the firm has confirmed plans for an avatar show in 2027, along with a biopic and themed experience.

“Our mission is to fulfil the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward,” says Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse. “With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|29 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Exploring AI’s potential for live music

Experts from Eleven, Deviate Digital, Pulsar, Observatory, AXS and aurismatic considered how AI can benefit the live sector

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

news|15 Apr 2024

Festival organisers sued over fatal shooting

news|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|29 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Exploring AI’s potential for live music

Experts from Eleven, Deviate Digital, Pulsar, Observatory, AXS and aurismatic considered how AI can benefit the live sector

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

News|13 Mar 2024

CAA promotes trio to agents

London-based Lola Castillo Murphy and Hugh Parsons, and Nashville-based Matthew Rutledge have each been elevated by the company

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits