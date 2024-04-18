CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

Alexandra Shannon revealed how the talent agency is getting ahead of the curve with AI

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)’s head of strategic development says dead artists will able to continue reaching fans for generations to come thanks to AI.

“We’re seeing versions of that here in the UK with Abba Voyage,” said Alexandra Shannon at the Fortune Brainstorm AI conference in London.

“I think those sorts of experiences and ways to continue reaching fans for generations to come is a powerful opportunity.”

“They are still able to reach fans and engage with fans in the right way,” Shannon added, with the caveat that “they were in control of that.”

Shannon’s comments come as big-name artists such Nicki Minaj, Katy Perry, and Billie Eilish endorse an open letter calling for a crackdown on their material being used to train AI without their permission or fair compensation.

In a bid to counter this, CAA are proactively creating “digital doubles” of its clients under a recent initiative called CAA Vault.

“We are scanning their image, we’re scanning their voice, we’re scanning likeness, and we are then storing that on their behalf,” Shannon said.

“We know that the law is going to take time to catch up, and so this is a mechanism for our clients to actually own and have permissions around their digital identity.”

“This provides a way for us to help set a precedent for anyone who wants to work with one of our clients in their digital identity,” she added. “There’s a mechanism to have them be compensated.”

Shannon also warned that using digital doubles of celebrities won’t be a cost-effecient alternative to the real deal.

“If you’re going to work with somebody’s digital self, you aren’t working with that business because you think you can work with that person in a cheaper way that is creating some big cost efficiency for you,” she said.

“At the end of the day, you’re working with somebody—the value is still in that person representing your brand.”

Abba Voyage is case and point, as one of the most expensive productions in music history at £140m (€164m) with an average ticket price of around £85 (€100).

However, the game-changing smash-hit production — which has sold over two million tickets — reportedly grosses more than $2 million (€1.6m) per week and the show’s producer has hinted at plans for global expansion earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Pophouse Entertainment, the Swedish entertainment firm that helped bring ABBA Voyage to life, recently closed a US$300 million with Kiss for the rights to their name, music, image and likeness.

As part of the deal, the firm has confirmed plans for an avatar show in 2027, along with a biopic and themed experience.

“Our mission is to fulfil the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward,” says Johan Lagerlöf, head of investment at Pophouse. “With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen.”

