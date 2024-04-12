x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

CAA appoints nine MDs, expands agency board

The MDs will work alongside co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd, co-chairs Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, and president Jim Burtson

By James Hanley on 12 Apr 2024

CAA’s Bryan Lourd

Bryan Lourd


Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has named nine managing directors and expanded its agency board in an evolution of its leadership team.

The revised structure will see MDs Rob Light (music), Howard Nuchow, Paul Danforth and Michael Levine (sports), Joe Cohen, Chris Silbermann and Tiffany Ward (TV), and Joel Lubin and Maha Dakhil (motion picture),  work alongside co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd, co-chairs Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, and president Jim Burtson.

The agency board members, meanwhile, include Katie Anderson, Emma Banks, Lorrie Bartlett, Matt Blake, Alan Braun, Austin Brown, William Brown, Libby Bush, Ben Dey, Jaime Feld, John Garvey, Liz Gray, Sloan Harris, Jeff Krones, Franklin Latt, Brandon Lawrence, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joe Machota, Lisa Joseph Metelus, Matthew O’Donohoe, Praveen Pandian, Dan Rabinow, Rachel Rusch, Roeg Sutherland, Nick Thimm, Natalie Tran, and Ida Ziniti.

Variety reports the MDs will work on an array of strategic and operation matters, while the agency board will focus on organisation, dealmaking, sustained innovation and development and training.

CFO Carol Sawdye and chief legal officer Hilary Krane will continue to serve in leadership roles.

“We have always been clear in our mission – to deliver world-class personal service to world-class clients”

“Today’s announcement highlights not only the strength, momentum, breadth and depth of today’s CAA, but the incredibly exciting promise of our future, with two new teams of exceptionally talented, proven leaders, committed to serving our clients and colleagues,” says Lourd.

“We have always been clear in our mission – to deliver world-class personal service to world-class clients. With our expanded corporate leadership structure and an entire company of the world’s best dealmakers, creative thinkers and career representatives, CAA has never been better positioned to help clients capture the best opportunities and navigate the challenges of today’s media and sports industries.”

Artémis, an investment firm led by billionaire French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, acquired a majority stake in CAA last September. Pinault is chairman and CEO of Paris-headquartered luxury goods company Kering, owner of brands such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing, among other locations.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|07 Mar 2024

Booking agency Upsurge expands to Europe

The UK-based independent company has hired Philippe Van Leuven from Bandwerk in Belgium as its first EU agent

Annika Oksanen, Live Nation Finland
News|22 Nov 2023

Live Nation Finland appoints agency head

Longtime employee Annika Oksanen will lead the company’s booking agency for domestic artists effective January 1 2024

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

Most Viewed Stories

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That announce four-day festival in Malta

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

news|11 Apr 2024

Louis Tomlinson-curated festival heads to Mexico

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Rudy Lopez Negrete will lead CAA Latino
News|07 Dec 2023

CAA announce the launch of CAA Latino

The agency is formalising its “longstanding efforts to support and amplify Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment"

News|07 Mar 2024

Booking agency Upsurge expands to Europe

The UK-based independent company has hired Philippe Van Leuven from Bandwerk in Belgium as its first EU agent

Annika Oksanen, Live Nation Finland
News|22 Nov 2023

Live Nation Finland appoints agency head

Longtime employee Annika Oksanen will lead the company’s booking agency for domestic artists effective January 1 2024

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

News|14 Dec 2023

CAA announces 16 promotions

Megan Glendinning, Evan Greenberg, Alex Hubert and Ashley King have been elevated to agents in the music touring department

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive