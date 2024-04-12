CAA appoints nine MDs, expands agency board

The MDs will work alongside co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd, co-chairs Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, and president Jim Burtson

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has named nine managing directors and expanded its agency board in an evolution of its leadership team.

The revised structure will see MDs Rob Light (music), Howard Nuchow, Paul Danforth and Michael Levine (sports), Joe Cohen, Chris Silbermann and Tiffany Ward (TV), and Joel Lubin and Maha Dakhil (motion picture), work alongside co-chair and CEO Bryan Lourd, co-chairs Kevin Huvane and Richard Lovett, and president Jim Burtson.

The agency board members, meanwhile, include Katie Anderson, Emma Banks, Lorrie Bartlett, Matt Blake, Alan Braun, Austin Brown, William Brown, Libby Bush, Ben Dey, Jaime Feld, John Garvey, Liz Gray, Sloan Harris, Jeff Krones, Franklin Latt, Brandon Lawrence, Michelle Kydd Lee, Joe Machota, Lisa Joseph Metelus, Matthew O’Donohoe, Praveen Pandian, Dan Rabinow, Rachel Rusch, Roeg Sutherland, Nick Thimm, Natalie Tran, and Ida Ziniti.

Variety reports the MDs will work on an array of strategic and operation matters, while the agency board will focus on organisation, dealmaking, sustained innovation and development and training.

CFO Carol Sawdye and chief legal officer Hilary Krane will continue to serve in leadership roles.

“Today’s announcement highlights not only the strength, momentum, breadth and depth of today’s CAA, but the incredibly exciting promise of our future, with two new teams of exceptionally talented, proven leaders, committed to serving our clients and colleagues,” says Lourd.

“We have always been clear in our mission – to deliver world-class personal service to world-class clients. With our expanded corporate leadership structure and an entire company of the world’s best dealmakers, creative thinkers and career representatives, CAA has never been better positioned to help clients capture the best opportunities and navigate the challenges of today’s media and sports industries.”

Artémis, an investment firm led by billionaire French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, acquired a majority stake in CAA last September. Pinault is chairman and CEO of Paris-headquartered luxury goods company Kering, owner of brands such as Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Yves Saint Laurent.

Founded in 1975, CAA is headquartered in Los Angeles, and has offices in New York, Nashville, Memphis, Chicago, Miami, London, Munich, Geneva, Stockholm, Shanghai and Beijing, among other locations.

