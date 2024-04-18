x

news

C3 Presents plans ‘nostalgic pop and rock’ festival

"Festivals that are really successful right now are focused top-to-bottom," says C3 Presents festival director Ted Heinig

By Lisa Henderson on 18 Apr 2024


C3 Presents plans to launch a new two-day festival in Huntsville, Alabama, this September.

South Star festival will debut between 28–29 September at John Hunt Park, also known as the ‘Central Park’ of Huntsville.

Huntsville hasn’t hosted a large-scale music festival since the Big Spring Jam in 2011, which brought artists including Destiny’s Child, Taylor Swift and Wilco to the city.

“This a win-win for Huntsville as well as the region,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This is a great opportunity to work with a world-class festival producer to bring a world-class event to a world-class park. We can’t wait to see the lineup.”

Huntsville hasn’t hosted a large-scale music festival since the Big Spring Jam in 2011

While the lineup is yet to be announced, social media posts promise punters “nostalgic pop & rock anthems” and C3 Presents’ Ted Heinig told local press that South Star could be compared to the promoter’s Shakey Knees festival, which this year features the Foo Fighters, Bill Idol, Queens of the Stone Age and Arcade Fire.

“Festivals that are really successful right now are focused top-to-bottom and they’re super-serving their fans with all of the artists they like,” Heinig told AL.com.

The C3 Presents festival director has also addressed South Star’s clash with two highly anticipated college football games, adding “We have a strategy to blend football with the music”.

“SEC country takes football season seriously and so do we. Post up with a beer, good eats and friends to watch the big games at our giant sports bar,” reads a section of the website.

C3 Presents’ festival portfolio also includes Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, as well as newer offerings Minnesota Yacht Club, Sick New World and Two Step Inn.

 

Harriet Island, Minnesota
News|18 Dec 2023

C3 Presents plans new US festival for 2024

Minnesota Yacht Club Festival will see 20 acts across rock, pop and blues perform across two days next summer

Jazmine Sullivan has been confirmed as a headliner for The Recipe
News|28 Mar 2024

DLT Presents plans ‘all-inclusive’ London fest

The 15,000-capacity event will take place in Gunnersbury Park, with live music, unlimited food & drinks and more included in the ticket price

In Brazil, Ticketmaster supports Live Nation's Rock in Rio
News|31 Oct 2023

Rock in Rio details 40th anniversary plans

The biennial 100,000-cap spectacular will return to Brazil over two weekends from 13-15 & 19-22 September 2024

Detlef Kornett becomes DEAG's new co-CEO
News|13 Dec 2023

DEAG enters Spanish pop/rock market

The German-headquartered giant has founded wholly owned subsidiary Get Rock Live and will work with experienced promoter Pierre Sabbag

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham
News|07 Dec 2023

Aiken Presents, Pod launch new Dublin festival

In The Meadows will take place at The Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with artists including Lankum, Mogwai and Black Country, New Road

