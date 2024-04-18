C3 Presents plans ‘nostalgic pop and rock’ festival

"Festivals that are really successful right now are focused top-to-bottom," says C3 Presents festival director Ted Heinig

C3 Presents plans to launch a new two-day festival in Huntsville, Alabama, this September.

South Star festival will debut between 28–29 September at John Hunt Park, also known as the ‘Central Park’ of Huntsville.

Huntsville hasn’t hosted a large-scale music festival since the Big Spring Jam in 2011, which brought artists including Destiny’s Child, Taylor Swift and Wilco to the city.

“This a win-win for Huntsville as well as the region,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “This is a great opportunity to work with a world-class festival producer to bring a world-class event to a world-class park. We can’t wait to see the lineup.”

While the lineup is yet to be announced, social media posts promise punters “nostalgic pop & rock anthems” and C3 Presents’ Ted Heinig told local press that South Star could be compared to the promoter’s Shakey Knees festival, which this year features the Foo Fighters, Bill Idol, Queens of the Stone Age and Arcade Fire.

The C3 Presents festival director has also addressed South Star’s clash with two highly anticipated college football games, adding “We have a strategy to blend football with the music”.

“SEC country takes football season seriously and so do we. Post up with a beer, good eats and friends to watch the big games at our giant sports bar,” reads a section of the website.

C3 Presents’ festival portfolio also includes Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo, as well as newer offerings Minnesota Yacht Club, Sick New World and Two Step Inn.

