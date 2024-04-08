x

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

Singer’s performances on August 15 and 16 will end six-year Los Angeles hiatus

By Gordon Masson on 08 Apr 2024

The Intuit Dome in Los Angeles has announced that Bruno Mars will be the first artist to perform in the arena – the new home of the LA Clippers basketball franchise, as well as the city’s latest state-of-the-art concert venue.

Mars will take to the stage at the 18,000-cap venue on 15 and 16 August, with arena operators promising that the new building will offer “fans and performers alike an unforgettable experience featuring the venue’s premium acoustics, back of house artist offerings, and intimate seating.”

The construction of the US$2 billion arena has been mired in controversy and lawsuits, after the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) accused Inglewood mayor James Butts of colluding with the Clippers to secretly acquire a plot of land from MSG for the venue.

However, those claims were dropped when the billionaire owner of the basketball team, former Microsoft boss Steve Ballmer, paid US$400 million in cash to acquire the Forum venue from MSG.

“Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows”

Gillian Zucker, CEO of Ballmer’s Halo Sports and Entertainment operation comments, “We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome. Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows.”

While the venue is still under construction, its owners say it will offer world-class amenities, and a commitment to fan satisfaction, claiming that Intuit Dome will set a new standard for music and sports venues.

Fans will enjoy an intimate viewing experience with their seats hovering over the floor, bringing them closer to the show. The premium seating is designed to reduce the gap between sections, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience.

Intuit Dome will also feature an 80,000-square-foot outdoor Plaza, housing a 5,000-square-foot retail store and three bars and restaurants. “The Plaza’s LED screen, the largest outdoor 4K LED screen in Los Angeles, will serve as the backdrop for community events, artist activations, and viewing parties – forever changing the pre-game and pre-show scene,” says the company.

Tickets for both Bruno Mars dates go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10am local time via ticketmaster.com.

 

