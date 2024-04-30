x

news

Biffy Clyro complete The Piece Hall’s 2024 bill

The acclaimed UK venue's summer calendar will also feature the likes of Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Air, Placebo, Noel Gallagher and The Streets

By James Hanley on 30 Apr 2024

The Piece Hall, Halifax


Biffy Clyro have been confirmed as the final headliner for The Piece Hall in Halifax’s star-studded summer calendar.

The Scottish rock band, who will play on 23 August, complete the 2024 lineup at the acclaimed 5,500-cap West Yorkshire venue, which includes artists such as Blondie, Sheryl Crow, Annie Mac, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Crowded House, Grace Jones, Bryan Adams, Placebo, Air, Michael Kiwanuka, Underworld, Tom Odell and Rick Astley.

Running from June to August, TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall will also feature Loyle Carner, Tom Jones, Idles, Ministry of Sound with Ellie Sax & Friends, Bill Bailey, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Richard Ashcroft, The Stranglers, Jess Glynne, Korn, McFly, Status Quo, PJ Harvey, Pixies, The Streets, Fatboy Slim, Jungle and Cian Ducrot.

Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor has programmed The Piece Hall – the world’s only remaining Georgian cloth hall – since 2022, presenting the likes of Sting, George Ezra, James, Boygenius, Limp Bizkit, Queens of the Stone Age, The Lumineers, Rag’n’Bone Man, Hozier and Orbital.

“If you’re doing something in London and Scotland, it’s a nice little stop halfway”

The Grade I listed building originally opened in 1779 for the trading of ‘pieces’ of cloth produced by Yorkshire’s famous woollen mills. More than 120,000 tickets were sold for its 2023 concerts.

“It’s not in the main markets and if you’re doing something in London and Scotland, it’s a nice little stop halfway,” promoter Peter Taylor told IQ last year. “It’s been a case of you put a show on and it sells out. It’s taken on a life of its own and I think that’s down to that space and how unique it is. I would like to hope that in a few years, The Piece Hall is seen as the UK’s premier outdoor music venue. It’s in a league of its own.”

Cuffe & Taylor also programmes all live music events at the 8,000-cap Scarborough Open Air Theatre in Yorkshire, as well as promoting Lytham Festival, outdoor live music series Forest Live and Bedford Park Concerts, in addition to events at Cardiff Castle and Chepstow Racecourse.

 

