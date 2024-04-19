x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

The ticketing company says the link-up will create "the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere"

By James Hanley on 19 Apr 2024

Marc Ruxin


AEG-owned ticketing firm AXS has acquired a majority stake in event tech firm WRSTBND, a provider of access control, credentialing and point-of-sale solutions for live events and venues.

AXS says the deal highlights its commitment to enhancing the onsite fan experience, “streamlining entry and exit procedures, making payments more frictionless”, as well as creating “personalised experiences for attendees”.

WRSTBND plans to utilise the investment to significantly grow its capabilities and offerings to clients by integrating AXS Mobile ID technology with WRSTBND’s ecosystem.

“WRSTBND has established itself as one of the rising stars within the live event access control and credential management business, solving some of the most high-profile and complicated problems for the Super Bowl, US Open, and the NFL Draft,” says AXS chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin. “Their hardware and software technology combined with the scale of AXS’ premier festivals and live event clients, including Coachella, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest and BST Hyde Park, will create the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere.”

“Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries”

Conway Solomon, WRSTBND co-founder, and CEO, along with Jonathan Foucheaux, co-founder, and CTO, share their excitement about the partnership’s potential

“From the very beginning, the AXS team shared our vision for how WRSTBND could be integrated and utilised for festivals and events all across the world,” they say. “Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries to develop and implement unparalleled solutions for our clients and their patrons.”

Earlier this week, AXS also announced a partnership with TikTok on an in-app ticketing feature that enables Certified Artists on TikTok to promote their live dates to new and existing fans globally on the platform.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|17 Nov 2023

CAA signs AI tech and content firm Futureverse

The strategic partnership will see the companies "work collaboratively to create new opportunities for talent and IP"

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

News|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

The in-app feature will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia before being rolled out to other markets

Most Viewed Stories

news|15 Apr 2024

Coachella 2024: The critics have their say

news|17 Apr 2024

Take That’s This Life On Tour nears 1m sales

news|15 Apr 2024

Goodlive rejoins operations for Lollapalooza Berlin

news|16 Apr 2024

DoJ ‘to file antitrust suit against Live Nation’

news|16 Apr 2024

PennFest joins growing list of UK fest cancellations

news|17 Apr 2024

SZA, The Killers to headline new Live Nation festival

news|18 Apr 2024

K-pop festival Waterbomb splashes into new markets

news|18 Apr 2024

CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

news|16 Apr 2024

OVG’s Jessica Koravos on Manchester’s Co-op Live

news|15 Apr 2024

New Zealand festival to ‘take a break’ in 2025

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|07 Feb 2024

AXS installs Marc Ruxin as chief strategy officer

Ruxin is tasked with leading overall strategy and corporate development opportunities for the ticketing firm globally

News|17 Nov 2023

CAA signs AI tech and content firm Futureverse

The strategic partnership will see the companies "work collaboratively to create new opportunities for talent and IP"

News|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

The two ticketing giants have been appointed joint Ticketing Services Providers for the LA28 Games

News|16 Apr 2024

TikTok announces AXS ticketing partnership

The in-app feature will initially go live in the US, UK, Sweden and Australia before being rolled out to other markets

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits