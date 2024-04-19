AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

The ticketing company says the link-up will create "the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere"

AEG-owned ticketing firm AXS has acquired a majority stake in event tech firm WRSTBND, a provider of access control, credentialing and point-of-sale solutions for live events and venues.

AXS says the deal highlights its commitment to enhancing the onsite fan experience, “streamlining entry and exit procedures, making payments more frictionless”, as well as creating “personalised experiences for attendees”.

WRSTBND plans to utilise the investment to significantly grow its capabilities and offerings to clients by integrating AXS Mobile ID technology with WRSTBND’s ecosystem.

“WRSTBND has established itself as one of the rising stars within the live event access control and credential management business, solving some of the most high-profile and complicated problems for the Super Bowl, US Open, and the NFL Draft,” says AXS chief strategy officer Marc Ruxin. “Their hardware and software technology combined with the scale of AXS’ premier festivals and live event clients, including Coachella, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Fest and BST Hyde Park, will create the most seamless and cutting-edge access and payment solutions available anywhere.”

“Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries”

Conway Solomon, WRSTBND co-founder, and CEO, along with Jonathan Foucheaux, co-founder, and CTO, share their excitement about the partnership’s potential

“From the very beginning, the AXS team shared our vision for how WRSTBND could be integrated and utilised for festivals and events all across the world,” they say. “Together, with the help of their resources and our technology, we will continue to push boundaries to develop and implement unparalleled solutions for our clients and their patrons.”

Earlier this week, AXS also announced a partnership with TikTok on an in-app ticketing feature that enables Certified Artists on TikTok to promote their live dates to new and existing fans globally on the platform.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.