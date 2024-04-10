x

news

ASM Global appoints Matthew Lazarus-Hall as EVP

The veteran executive will have remit to optimise event content at ASM Global’s venues in his new EVP role

By Gordon Masson on 10 Apr 2024

Matthew Lazarus-Hall


ASM Global has announced the appointment of entertainment industry specialist Matthew Lazarus-Hall as the group’s executive vice president, entertainment & content.

A well-known face in the Asia Pacific region, Lazarus-Hall has been working in the live entertainment business for more than 25 years, and is the founder and CEO of Square Circles Creative Solutions, an Australian-based company focused on providing consultancy in event strategy across touring, festivals, exhibitions and sport.

He was previously senior VP, Asia for global entertainment company AEG overseeing all concerts, festivals and sporting events across the Asia Pacific region. Prior to that, he had been CEO of Chugg Entertainment for 13 years, one of Australia’s preeminent promoters. Indeed, under his leadership, Chugg was recognised as the sixth biggest promoter in the world in 2010.

Before Chugg, from 2000-2004, he was operations director at Australia’s largest ticketing agency, Ticketek, where he oversaw ticketing for major marquee events such as the Sydney Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 2003 Rugby World Cup, and thousands of other events, concerts and theatrical productions.

His initial focus will be the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong

In his new role with ASM Global, his remit will be working with ASM’s growing portfolio of venues in Australia and the Asia and MENA regions, providing support regarding the strategic direction and development of entertainment and other content. His initial focus will be the Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong, with its 50,000 seat domed stadium and 10,000 seat indoor sports and entertainment arena opening in mid 2025.

ASM Global (APAC) chairman and chief executive, Harvey Lister, notes Lazarus-Hall’s depth of experience and proven track record is key to the new role. “We have worked closely with Matthew over the past 20 years, and he comes with great respect across the whole entertainment industry,” says Lister. “He will bring different perspectives to our organisation, and we look forward to the contribution he will make to the ASM Global family of venues.”

Lazarus-Hall comments, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to the continuing growth and development of ASM Global both in Australia, the Asia Pacific and the Middle East North Africa regions, fostering client relationships and helping to drive further engagement, unique incremental content, and ultimately allowing everyone to enjoy the experience of live entertainment.”

 

