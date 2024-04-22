x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

All Things Orchestral returns to BST Hyde Park

Spearheaded by AEG Presents' Lucy Noble, All Things Orchestral launched last year with a mission to “bring classical music back for all”

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Apr 2024


London’s BST Hyde Park has announced the return of its classical music offering, All Things Orchestral, as part of Open House.

Spearheaded by AEG Presents’ Lucy Noble, All Things Orchestral launched last year with a mission to “bring classical music back for all”.

The 28 June event will again be presented by Myleene Klass and performed by the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (conducted by Michael England), with special guests including guitarist MILOŠ and violinist Esther Abrami.

The show will take fans on a journey through both traditional and contemporary classical music, with performances of film music, video game scores, music from the musicals, symphonic arrangements of rock and pop songs and more.

In line with the “accessible ethos” of Open House and All Things Orchestral, Gold Circle ticket prices will be available from £7.95 on first release.

“All Things Orchestral is accessible and affordable, exposing new generations to a genre of music they might be less familiar with”

Open House is BST’s free-to-enter midweek programme for the local community and beyond, which typically includes workshops for children, Wimbledon screenings, outdoor cinema and more.

“We are thrilled to be presenting another amazing orchestral concert as part of BST Hyde Park’s Open House,” says Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents. “Classical and orchestral music is for everyone, and should be available to everyone – All Things Orchestral at BST Hyde Park is accessible and affordable, exposing new generations to a genre of music they might be less familiar with. We want audiences to be excited about this kind of music, and show that it is to be enjoyed just like any other.”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We have a line-up of incredible artists for BST Hyde Park 2024, and we look forward to opening the festival with the world-class Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. We’re so excited to welcome back All Things Orchestral as part of our Open House programme, where we will bring high-quality family classical music to Hyde Park – it’s the perfect way to start the summer.”

All Things Orchestral kicks off this year’s BST Hyde Park series, which includes SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kid, as well as the event’s first classical headliner Andrea Bocelli.

The 65,000-cap event takes place on select dates between 29 June and 14 July.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

News|16 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

The Australian pop star joins Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stray Kids as 2024 headliners

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|02 Feb 2024

Controversy over Coachella car park changes

Some ticket-holders have criticised Goldenvoice's move to only allow vehicles with four or more people to enter the onsite day car park

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

News|20 Feb 2024

AEG’s Lucy Noble on taking classical to the masses

The company's artistic director reflects on her first year in the role and shares her ambitions in a new interview with IQ

Most Viewed Stories

news|18 Apr 2024

K-pop festival Waterbomb splashes into new markets

news|18 Apr 2024

CAA strategy chief discusses potential of AI

news|18 Apr 2024

Montreux Jazz Festival unveils 2024 lineup

news|19 Apr 2024

O2 Academy Brixton to reopen after 2022 tragedy

news|18 Apr 2024

C3 Presents plans ‘nostalgic pop and rock’ festival

news|19 Apr 2024

Glastonbury to debut South Asian stage in 2024

news|19 Apr 2024

Dubai events to proceed after floods

news|19 Apr 2024

Canada doubles annual budget for festivals

news|18 Apr 2024

UK Swifties ‘lose £1m’ to Eras Tour ticket scams

news|19 Apr 2024

AXS acquires event tech firm WRSTBND

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

News|16 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue to headline BST Hyde Park

The Australian pop star joins Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain and Stray Kids as 2024 headliners

Holly Rowland, Wasserman Music
News|28 Mar 2024

Wasserman promotes nine, creates orchestral arm

“Continually creating new ways to super-serve our clients is our core mission," says EVP & managing executive Lee Anderson

Coachella will return to the Empire Polo Club in mid-April
News|02 Feb 2024

Controversy over Coachella car park changes

Some ticket-holders have criticised Goldenvoice's move to only allow vehicles with four or more people to enter the onsite day car park

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

News|20 Feb 2024

AEG’s Lucy Noble on taking classical to the masses

The company's artistic director reflects on her first year in the role and shares her ambitions in a new interview with IQ

IQ Jobs Board

Manager Live ExperiencesPophouse Entertainment

London, UKFull Time£35K - £45K DOE

Director, Live Event Marketing & TicketingProfessional Fighters League

London, UKFull Time£80K

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits