All Things Orchestral returns to BST Hyde Park

London’s BST Hyde Park has announced the return of its classical music offering, All Things Orchestral, as part of Open House.

Spearheaded by AEG Presents’ Lucy Noble, All Things Orchestral launched last year with a mission to “bring classical music back for all”.

The 28 June event will again be presented by Myleene Klass and performed by the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra (conducted by Michael England), with special guests including guitarist MILOŠ and violinist Esther Abrami.

The show will take fans on a journey through both traditional and contemporary classical music, with performances of film music, video game scores, music from the musicals, symphonic arrangements of rock and pop songs and more.

In line with the “accessible ethos” of Open House and All Things Orchestral, Gold Circle ticket prices will be available from £7.95 on first release.

“All Things Orchestral is accessible and affordable, exposing new generations to a genre of music they might be less familiar with”

Open House is BST’s free-to-enter midweek programme for the local community and beyond, which typically includes workshops for children, Wimbledon screenings, outdoor cinema and more.

“We are thrilled to be presenting another amazing orchestral concert as part of BST Hyde Park’s Open House,” says Lucy Noble, Artistic Director at AEG Presents. “Classical and orchestral music is for everyone, and should be available to everyone – All Things Orchestral at BST Hyde Park is accessible and affordable, exposing new generations to a genre of music they might be less familiar with. We want audiences to be excited about this kind of music, and show that it is to be enjoyed just like any other.”

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, says, “We have a line-up of incredible artists for BST Hyde Park 2024, and we look forward to opening the festival with the world-class Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. We’re so excited to welcome back All Things Orchestral as part of our Open House programme, where we will bring high-quality family classical music to Hyde Park – it’s the perfect way to start the summer.”

All Things Orchestral kicks off this year’s BST Hyde Park series, which includes SZA, Kings Of Leon, Morgan Wallen, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kid, as well as the event’s first classical headliner Andrea Bocelli.

The 65,000-cap event takes place on select dates between 29 June and 14 July.

