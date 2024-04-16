AGF hails improvement in festival sustainability

The non-profit today published its Festival Sustainability Report, comprising data analysis on more than 40 European festivals

AGF (A Greener Future) has hailed ‘significant areas of improvement’ in festival sustainability after surveying more than 40 European events.

The sustainability non-profit today released its Festival Sustainability Report, comprising data analysis on mobility, food & drink, water & sanitation, power & fuel use, waste & recycling, and carbon emissions at events on the continent.

Per the report, significant areas of improvement include an increase in bans on single-use plastic serveware (from 54% in 2022 to 75% in 2023), a reduction in average waste per person per day (from 0.75 kg to 0.5 kg), and more festivals going fully vegan or vegetarian.

The results further highlighted the significant impact of travel and transport, with an increase in reported plane travel. However, the share of domestic artists increased from 61% in 2022 to 68% in 2023 and the average share of attendees using public transport to attend rural festivals increased from 16% to 19%.

After audience transport, food and drink were often found to be the second largest source of emissions and festivals that moved to a fully meat-free event reduced their food-related emissions by over 60% on average.

“We’re on a path to net zero but the path just got steeper, so we need to keep upping our game”

The report also found that an increasing number (38%) of festivals are switching to renewable fuels such as HVO, though AGF points out that these fuels still generate emissions and air pollution. “Reducing overall fuel use and improving the availability and affordability of hybrid, battery, and grid systems remains a key opportunity to decarbonise the sector,” it says. Meanwhile, 15% of festivals used grid electricity for over 90% of their power needs.

Waste per person per day at festivals has been reduced from 0.75kg to 0.5 kg on average, while onsite recycling separation rates increased from 38% (2022) to 46% (2023).

The vast majority (75%) of festivals still use some portable chemical toilets onsite, with just 12% using compost toilets for over 3/4 of their sanitation demand.

The collection of accurate data on build, decor, staging and merchandise materials purchased remains a challenge, according to AGF, as well as engaging with sponsors and hospitality areas to provide the necessary information and to assess their impact. AGF says it is working closely with clients and the sector to bridge these gaps.

“2024 is the 18th year that AGF is assessing festival impacts worldwide,” says Claire O’Neill, CEO, AGF.

“It’s good to see improved understanding, data, and performance from events. We are seeing progress, but more still needs to be done to now additionally adapt to changing and more extreme weather. There is a huge opportunity for collaboration with other sectors such as transport, energy, water and food who all have targets for net zero and protecting ecosystems. New ways of doing things need dynamic and attractive platforms to reach people, which is what festivals are. While progress is good, the background is changing, adversely – we’re on a path to net zero but the path just got steeper, so we need to keep upping our game.”

The full Festival Sustainability Report can be downloaded here.

