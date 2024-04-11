AEG UK expands comedy division

The company has announced the move after branching out into other forms of live entertainment, including podcasts

AEG Presents UK has renamed its comedy arm the Comedy and Entertainment division to reflect its expanded offering of shows.

The company named Georgie Donnelly as its first head of comedy in late 2022, and the department has gone on to branch out into other forms of live entertainment.

Recent events have included a tour of politics podcast The Rest is Politics, a book launch by Stranger Things star Millie Bobbie Brown, a live Q&A with Ryan Reynolds at The O2 in London and a live version of BBC radio institution Desert Island Discs. As a result, its comedy arm is now being repositioned as comedy and entertainment.

“Over the last year we have been building the range of shows that the department promotes so it made sense to have a new name which reflects that,” says Donnelly. “Whilst the comedy scene in the UK continues to be so vibrant, there are all kinds of shows that we’ve found audiences are interested in coming to. We have had a big focus on podcasts for example having grown The Rest is Politics Live show from the London Palladium to the upcoming O2 performance. Myself and the team are excited and energised for the year to come.”

AEG UK has also hired junior promoter Ophelia Francis, with further additions expected to follow

Previously head of comedy & podcasts at Moment House, Donnelly also served stints as an agent at UTA and established the comedy department at promoter Kilimanjaro Live prior to joining AEG.

Variety reports the division, which will continue to promote stand-up comedy from established stars through to emerging talent, has also hired junior promoter Ophelia Francis, with further additions to the team set to be announced in the coming months.

