Young Fathers to headline and curate 15k-cap gig

The Stirling City Park event will see the Edinburgh trio play their biggest headline show in Scotland to date

Edinburgh hip-hop group Young Fathers are set to headline and curate a huge all-day concert in Scotland.

The 15,000-capacity event will take place on 29 June at Stirling City Park, which is located between Glasgow and Edinburgh and within an hour’s travel time for 50% of Scotland’s population.

The summer show will see the Mercury Prize winners – who have also won the Scottish Album of the Year Award three times – play their biggest headline show in Scotland to date.

DF Concerts is set to promote the event, having already announced that its Summer Sessions concert series would take place in Stirling to coincide with the city’s 900th anniversary.

The 15,000-capacity event will take place on 29 June at Stirling City Park

Shows by Tom Jones, Shania Twait, James Arthur and Busted have been confirmed for City Park between 27 June and 2 July. The Summer Sessions will also take place in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Tickets for the Young Fathers all-dayer will go on sale this Wednesday (27 March), with additional acts to be announced.

Ahead of the 29 June concert, the trio will head to the US for a string of shows in April.

An official announcement from DF Concerts said: “Since the release of their now-legendary mixtapes, Tape One in 2011 and Tape Two in 2013, the latter of which gave Young Fathers their first of three Scottish Album of the Year gongs, the Edinburgh-based band have honed their categorically evasive hybrid sound.

“Young Fathers aren’t like any other live band. Blessed by multiple voices, an eye-popping approach to performance and a four-album-and-two-mixtape-deep catalogue, the radical Afro-Scottish hip-hop group are true game-changers, tearing up the rulebook for what live music can be. Teeming with ideas, with influences from every corner of the musical – and actual – world, the most exciting thing is wondering what Young Fathers will do next on stage.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.