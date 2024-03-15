WME hires agent to represent creative directors

Erin Kapor brings more than a decade of experience in creative representation and strategy to the talent agency

WME has hired Erin Kapor as an agent with a focus on representing creative directors.

Kapor, who brings more than a decade of experience in creative representation and strategy, most recently served as SVP of creative at Original Creative Agency and previously worked for Downtown Music Publishing and Red Light Management, before switching to consulting as a creative strategist.

Her work has involved leading a roster of clients spanning music, politics, sports, fashion, brands and art.

WME says the hire is “a response to the rising number of talent across culture verticals”

The company says Los Angeles-based Kapor’s appointment is “a response to the rising number of talent across culture verticals continuing to blur the lines” between the various fields.

Joining Kapor at WME are clients including Ben Chappell, who has worked with acts such as Arctic Monkeys and Niall Horan, Clare Gillen (Rihanna), Cody “SSION” Critcheloe (Kim Petras, Robyn), Franc Fernandez (Lady Gaga, Miguel), James “Yimmy Yayo” Bailey (Alicia Keys, Nintendo), Joe Perez (Beyoncé, Louis Vuitton), creative studio TAWBOX (Drake, Boygenius), and Undercard Studio (FKA twigs, Blur).

They join WME’s existing roster in the space, which already includes designer KidSuper, Ethan Tobman, creative director for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour, The Weeknd’s creative director La Mar Taylor and design studio Vita Motus, which has created concepts and installations for Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.