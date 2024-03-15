Using AI to improve the live experience

A decade ago, I had the privilege of working with the world’s first generative AI music company. To say that few in the music industry were interested in generative AI would be an overstatement until that business was acquired by a small, plucky upstart called TikTok.
When I entered the music industry in 1996, I saw exactly the same response from the industry to the arrival of digital and the Internet. The music industry could not separate the idea of digital from only focusing on piracy
for another decade. This sole focus upon piracy, blinded the industry to the fact that digital would be the greatest distribution and engagement platform it had ever seen.
In 2005 and 2006, two of our biggest clients were Nokia and Blackberry. And then they weren’t. I worked with streaming platforms like VEVO, Spotify and Deezer all of whom brought new business models to a sceptical industry.
Throughout these innovations, I was told that copyright was simply incompatible with the internet, online, mobile, user-generated social, micro-blogging and so it continues. Now I see the same thing happening with AI.
For generative AI, which is a tiny element of what AI is and can do, there is a focus on AI taking jobs, rather than how it will adapt, enhance or scale work in the future.
Most people already interact with AI technologies multiple times every day – knowingly or unknowingly – and all in a seamless way that makes our lives easier: shopping, travel, using maps on our phones, even listening to music, it’s all powered by AI algorithms.
Put bluntly, one should see AI as a hammer – it can be used as a tool or it can be dangerous , depending on what we do with it and provided we knew how to use it. Should we focus on ‘replacing artists’ or using its power to solve a whole series of challenges our industry faces.
“Too many people are spending their time only fretting about piracy and copyright, rather than trying to understand the extraordinary tools that AI can also offer”
If we can understand that AI tools can power ticketing, supercharge inventory management, provide safety and security, then I think we all start to understand the achievable positives, rather than worrying about the potential negatives.
Most fear is based on ignorance, so we need to focus on understanding. In the coming year, AI will be embedded on in every aspect of Microsoft tools. It’ll be embedded in Microsoft, it will be embedded in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint. But at the moment, too many people are spending their time only fretting about piracy and copyright, rather than trying to understand the extraordinary tools that AI can also offer.
Probably the biggest issue in the music industry, be that recorded music or be that live, is discovery. And just examining that, why is the world’s most powerful discovery platform TikTok? It’s because of AI. Why is the world’s most powerful commerce platform Amazon? It’s because of AI.
We’re living in a world where personalisation of experiences – from getting to a venue to being able to upsell to superfans – can all be AI powered.
People love it when AI is used to scan them when they are entering The O2, so that’s the focus of our session: practical understandings, demystifying what AI isn’t, and examining where it can be used to benefit everyone.
ChatGPT is more than a year old now, and for people in their 20s and 30s, they’re using AI without even thinking about it. There is an entire world of kids that will grow up with a kind of AI co-pilot. That’s not future-scaping – that’s a reality, now.
Ultimately, the courts will deal with copyright, and governments will deal with policy, and hopefully, weapons. But in terms of the music industry, we need to think about the things where these incredible tools can help to enhance and improve the way we work.
Cliff Fluet is a partner at law firm Lewis Silkin and managing director of Eleven.
