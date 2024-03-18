Usher’s London residency reaches double figures

The American R&B star has sold out 16 arena shows across Europe to date for his 2025 USHER: Past Present Future Tour

Usher’s residency at The O2 in London as part of his 2025 European tour has stretched to a tenth and final show.

The 45-year-old R&B superstar has already sold out nine nights at the venue for 1-2, 5-6, 8-9 & 11 April and 6-7 May, and will now also perform on 29 March due to “incredible demand”.

London’s flagship venue hosted four concert and residencies in 2023 by Elton John (10), Micky Flanagan (9), Madonna (6) and Chris Brown (6), with 2024 highlights set to include Take That (6), The Killers (6), Girls Aloud (5), Olivia Rodrigo (4) and Liam Gallagher (4).

“Residencies are something that are becoming more and more important in the way we programme the venue,” says Emma Bownes, VP of venue programming at The O2, told IQ last year.

“There is a huge demand for live music at the moment at arena, stadium and outdoor level, so artists are realising they can serve the amount of fan demand by sitting down at The O2. We’re lucky that we’re in London and there’s a huge catchment area of really active music fans. I can see that an artist will opt to play potentially 10 shows at The O2 rather than looking at a stadium or a festival headline slot.”

The USHER: Past Present Future run has sold out 16 concerts across Europe so far

Next year’s USHER: Past Present Future run has sold out 16 concerts across Europe so far, also including stops at Accor Arena in Paris (15-16 April), Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome (22-23, 25-26 & 28 April) and Berlin’s Uber Arena (1-2 & 4 May).

Aside from his eight-night residency at Paris’ La Seine Musicale in 2023, the Live Nation-produced dates will be his first European shows since 2015’s UR Tour.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winner headlined the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show last month, joined by special guests Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon, H.E.R., Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri. The performance followed his two-year My Way: The Las Vegas Residency run, which grossed more than $100 million from 100 sellout shows.

He has also extended his upcoming North American tour, which runs from August-November 2024, to almost 60 dates.

