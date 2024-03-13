x

UK ticket touts convicted in ‘landmark’ £6.5m case

Two people have been found guilty of fraudulently and dishonestly buying and reselling tickets for major events

By James Hanley on 13 Mar 2024

Ed Sheeran ends Divide tour in hometown

Two people have been convicted of fraudulently and dishonestly buying and reselling tickets for high-profile concerts by acts including Ed Sheeran.

Mark Woods, 60, and Lynda Chenery, 51, both from Dickleburgh in Norfolk, were unanimously found guilty of fraudulent trading offences today (13 March) at Leeds Crown Court. Maria Chenery-Woods, 54, and Paul Douglas, 56, entered guilty pleas earlier in the process.

The four defendants ran multi-million-pound limited company TQ Tickets, which they used to purchase hundreds of tickets for events and concerts by the likes of Lady Gaga, Gary Barlow, Liam Gallagher, Paul Weller and Little Mix, before reselling them, often at hugely inflated prices.

The trial heard the firm sold tickets worth more than £6.5 million (€7.6m) over the course of two-and-a-half years.

An investigation led by National Trading Standards’ eCrime Team found that the defendants used several dishonest and fraudulent tactics to purchase multiple tickets from primary ticket sites, circumventing the platforms’ automated systems to block multiple purchases.

“I hope this prosecution supports progress towards a step-change in the secondary ticketing market”

The defendants then used false identities to resell the tickets – in some cases at 500% more than face value – on secondary ticketing websites.

The court heard they also engaged in fraudulent trading by “spec selling” – listing tickets for sale on secondary ticketing websites that they had not purchased and did not own. Where ticket purchases could not be met, the defendants tried to make it appear that tickets had been sent by giving fake postal trackers and sending empty or torn envelopes.

“This is a landmark case for National Trading Standards and I hope this prosecution supports progress towards a step-change in the secondary ticketing market, making it easier and safer for consumers buying tickets in the future,” says Lord Michael Bichard, chair of National Trading Standards.

Stuart Galbraith, CEO of promoter Kilimanjaro Live, which co-promoted Ed Sheeran’s 2018 UK Tour, was one of the witnesses in the case, and describes the verdict as “good news for live music fans, who are too often ripped off and exploited by greedy ticket touts”.

“We welcome today’s prosecution and the strong message it sends to greedy ticket touts looking to exploit genuine live music fans,” says Galbraith.

“We want to keep ticket prices accessible for as many people as possible and hope to get everyone a good seat at a fair price”

Statements were also read out at the trial by Sheeran’s manager Stuart Camp of Grumpy Old Management.

“We want to keep ticket prices accessible for as many people as possible and hope to get everyone a good seat at a fair price,” says Camp following the verdict. “Today’s prosecution will help protect music fans and sets an important precedent in the live entertainment industry that I hope will be celebrated by live music fans.”

Chenery-Woods is Woods’ wife and Chenery sister, while Douglas is Chenery’s ex-husband. All four defendants will be sentenced at a later date.

The hearing is the latest in a series of prosecutions against ticket touts led by investigators at the National Trading Standards eCrime Team, which have resulted in prosecutions, jail terms and millions of pounds in proceeds of crime returned to the exchequer.

 

Related Stories

News|24 Oct 2023

FEAT hopes DSA will clamp down on ticket touts

The organisation again questioned Google’s influence on the secondary ticketing market at last week's AGM in Barcelona

The Save Our Stages bill was passed by US lawmakers earlier this week
News|11 Dec 2023

US senators tackle touts with Fans First Act

Live Nation has backed regulations that promise to reform the live event ticketing system in the States following a string of controversies

News|26 Sep 2023

Ticket resellers to be taxed in the US

Previously, sellers only had to report earnings if they made more than $20,000 and at least 200 transactions a year

Dcode Festival, Madrid, Live Nation Spain, Sno, entradas solidarias
News|24 Nov 2023

Live music ticket sales up 48% in Spain

The Spanish concert business has continued its post-Covid recovery in 2023, with music tourism also bouncing back

Byron Bay Bluesfest, New South Wales
News|08 Dec 2023

Bluesfest introduces $4,000 platinum ticket

The offering includes exclusive access to the side-of-stage viewing platforms and viewing areas at the front of the stage

