news

U2’s Sphere run closes after 700k+ ticket sales

The band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates, held in partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment

By James Hanley on 14 Mar 2024


image © Rich Fury

U2 sold more than 700,000 tickets for their groundbreaking residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, which wrapped up earlier this month.

In partnership with Live Nation and Sphere Entertainment, the band played to fans from over 100 countries across 40 sold-out dates from 29 September 2023 to 2 March 2024. Tickets started at US$140 (€129), with 60% of tickets priced under $300.

The acclaimed U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere run at the next-generation 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue saw Dutch musician Bram van den Berg step in as a temporary replacement for drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who was taking time out due to surgery.

Mullen was in attendance for the Friday night of the closing weekend, later posting to the group’s social media: “What an incredible night at Sphere. So grateful to Bono, Edge and Adam and of course Bram for an amazing job, very emotional night for me personally.”

The Eagles have reportedly been in talks over a potential Sphere residency for later this year

The project saw the group reunite with creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. Billboard Boxscore reported that the first 17 shows grossed $109.8 million and sold 281,000 tickets, making it the fastest-grossing residency in Boxscore history.

American rock band Phish are the next major act lined up to play at the Sphere and will deliver a four-show stint at the 17,500-seat/20,000-cap venue from 18-21 April 2024, with Dead & Company to follow with 18 concerts across six consecutive weeks from 16 May to 6 June, with a different setlist performed each weekend.

TMZ recently reported the Eagles have been in talks over a potential Sphere residency to launch in the autumn. The band are currently in the midst of their final tour, titled The Long Goodbye, which is expected to run to 2025.

In its latest financial results, the Sphere in Las Vegas posted losses of US$193.9m for fiscal 2024 Q2 – its first full quarter of operation – on revenue of $167.8m. Sphere Entertainment reported event-related revenues of $55.2m, almost entirely from concerts, for the quarter.

 

News|05 Dec 2023

P!nk extends Summer Carnival after 3m ticket sales

The stadium tour is returning to North America in the summer of 2024, having already grossed $350 million worldwide to date

News|09 Nov 2023

Sphere expects two more residencies for H1 ’24

"The incredible response to U2's run at Sphere has only increased interest from the artist community to play the venue"

Dcode Festival, Madrid, Live Nation Spain, Sno, entradas solidarias
News|24 Nov 2023

Live music ticket sales up 48% in Spain

The Spanish concert business has continued its post-Covid recovery in 2023, with music tourism also bouncing back

News|06 Dec 2023

Iron Maiden smash Colombia ticket sales record

All 42k tickets for the band's first concert in Bogota since 2011 sold out in just 21 minutes - a record for an international act

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

