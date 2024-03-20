Touring power players enjoy stock market surge

CTS Eventim's share price has reached an all-time high this week, while Live Nation's is up 27% on six months ago

Live music powerhouses have recorded big six-month gains on the stock market, with CTS Eventim sailing to its highest ever share price.

Shares in the German pan-European ticketing and live entertainment giant reached an all-time high of €77.90 yesterday (19 March) – representing a 13% upswing in the last month and a huge 40% rise on six months ago.

In its latest financial results, published last month, the company reported it had “significantly exceeded” its 2023 forecast thanks to a “very strong” Q4. It enjoyed a record year, attaining consolidated revenue of €2.359 billion – a 22.5% increase on the previous year’s €1.926bn.

“The CTS Eventim share has been in a long-term upward trend since January 24, 2024 and has gained +28.96% in value during this period,” reports Boerse.

Live Nation is also on a significant upward trajectory. Its current price of US$103.47 (€95.31) is 12% higher than a month ago and has leapt 27% over the last six months. The firm posted all-time highs for attendance, ticket sales and sponsorship activity in its financial results for full-year and Q4 2023.

“The live music industry reached new heights in 2023, and demand for live music continues to build,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino told investors at last month’s earnings call.

Furthermore, Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares have jumped 18.8% in half a year to their current price of $38.87, while shares in its Sphere Entertainment spinoff have seen a 28% uptick in the same period to $46.73.

Sphere Entertainment encompasses the first Sphere venue in Las Vegas as well as MSG Networks and Tao Group Hospitality businesses. The company reported revenues of $314.2m for fiscal 2024 Q2, an increase of $154.6m on the prior year quarter, and an operating loss of $159.7m, (up from the prior year’s quarter $109.9m).

In addition, MENA streaming service Anghami, owner of Dubai-based event management company Spotlight Events, has climbed 63% in six months to $1.30, while music company ATC, which listed on the Aquis Growth Market in London in December 2021, has risen from 92.5p to 115p. The UK-based company announced in February 2024 that it had raised £2.3 million through a subscription of 2.2 million shares priced at 105p each.

And Roblox Corp, the company behind social gaming platform Roblox, is up 40.5% since September 2023 to hover at $36.88.

Meanwhile, German live entertainment power player DEAG postponed its return to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earlier this year.

The group was due to list in Q1 2024 with an offer consisting of a capital increase of €40-50 million, together with an additional offering of existing shares from the holdings of current shareholders. However, it announced that the management board has decided to continue conversations with investors at a later date as it is “currently in advanced conversations with several acquisition targets”.

The Berlin-headquartered firm first went public in 1998 and delisted in January 2021 in the wake of the pandemic after accepting a takeover offer from its largest single shareholder Apeiron Investment Group and its Malta-based subsidiary Musai Capital.

