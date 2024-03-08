The industry still grapples with disparities that hinder women

In an era where the music industry strives for innovation and inclusivity, the glaring issue of gender inequality within the workforce remains a persistent challenge.
Despite efforts to shatter glass ceilings, the industry grapples with disparities that hinder women’s progression into leadership roles and equal representation.
EXIT festival aligns itself with International Women’s Day, using it as a reflective lens on the guiding principle since the festival’s inception – the pursuit of a structured and enlightened society.
With a workforce that consists of 64% women, EXIT takes pride in its organisation that gives women their rightful space in the work environment, allowing them to express their ideas, talents and efforts freely.
Gender equality and the empowerment of women in all sectors of society remain contentious issues for many companies and institutions today. Consequently, every instance of exemplary practice becomes increasingly valued, such as the case of the EXIT organisation, where women constitute two-thirds of the team – 35% of which occupy managerial or executive positions.
In contrast, about 28% of men hold managerial or executive positions, with the majority, approximately 72%, serving in operative capacities. This dynamic demonstrates EXIT’s proactive approach towards fostering gender parity and amplifying the voices and contributions of women in the music industry and beyond.
This occurrence is not new within Exit’s organisation, as the percentage of women in the workforce has been consistently high since its beginning.
It’s worth noting the ongoing issue of gender inequality within the broader music industry. Despite some strides forward, there are still disparities, and women continue to encounter obstacles in securing equal leadership roles and representation. However, amidst these challenges, there’s an opportunity for positive change.
EXIT festival serves as an example, demonstrating a dedication to addressing this inequality. By spotlighting a workforce where many women hold significant positions, this is a representative case of what the industry should be like.
Through collective effort and commitment, we can reshape the music industry’s landscape, fostering an environment where gender equality thrives and talent, regardless of gender, is duly recognised. This kind of steadfast dedication to equality lays the groundwork for an inclusive and fair future not only for the music industry but beyond.
