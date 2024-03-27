x

The Great Escape announces keynote speakers for 2024

"From cultural icons to industry legends, our revamped conference has truly been supercharged with the calibre of these keynote speakers"

By Lisa Henderson on 27 Mar 2024

The Great Escape 2018

The Great Escape has confirmed Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker as one of the keynote speakers of the newly revamped conference.

The UK music industry event returns to Brighton from Wednesday 15 May to Saturday 18 May, with the Council of Music Makers (CMM), The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), BBC Introducing and Youth Music each set to curate a day of the programme.

On the Saturday of the conference, Cocker will present Biophobia, a special climate-themed talk about getting to grips with nature. The session will be presented by EarthPercent, the charity founded by Brian Eno to help the music industry support the most impactful organisations addressing the climate emergency.

Giving the conference’s opening keynote conversation on Wednesday 15 May, Darcus Beese OBE will reflect on his career as the UK’s first black record company CEO and one of the greatest A&Rs of his generation, having signed and nurtured artists like Amy Winehouse, U2 and Florence and the Machine. This conversation will come soon after the publication of his upcoming memoir ‘Rebel With A Cause’.

“Without a doubt, this is set to be an unmissable event for the UK industry”

On Thursday, Tom Gray (chair of the Ivors Academy and Labour Party PPC for Brighton Pavilion) and YolanDa Brown (OBE DL, musician, broadcaster and chair of the BPI) will deliver another keynote speech, discussing what the industry needs to do to protect music copyright and culture on a legislative level.

They join two previously announced keynote speakers: Lauren Mayberry (lead singer of CHVRCHES) and Sacha Lord (chair of the NTIA, co-creator of Parklife Festival and the Warehouse Project and Night Time Economy Adviser for Greater Manchester).

Also announced today, the Association of Independent Music joins as the conference’s newest industry collaborator, hosting three sessions centred on the independent music sector on the beach on Wednesday 15th May.

Rory Bett, CEO, MAMA Festivals, says: “From cultural icons to industry legends, our revamped conference has truly been supercharged with the calibre of these keynote speakers. Without a doubt, this is set to be an unmissable event for the UK industry.”

 

The Great Escape 2018
News|28 Feb 2024

The Great Escape unveils first speakers for 2024

The UK music industry event returns to Brighton from 15-18 May with speakers including Chvrches' Lauren Mayberry and NTIA chair Sacha Lord

John Mulder, MOJO Concerts/Live Nation
News|30 Nov 2023

ESNS announces keynote speakers for 2024

John Mulder will appear at ESNS 2024 for a keynote interview mere weeks after leaving his post as CEO of Mojo Concerts

The Go! Team at The Great Escape
News|17 Nov 2023

The Great Escape details ‘revamped’ conference

The UK showcase festival and conference has invited new expert collaborators to help shape and elevate its programming of the event

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

Alex Hardee, Connie Shao, Holy Rowland, Marc Saunders, Claire O'Neill and Gurj Summan are among the initial confirmations

News|01 Feb 2024

Brian Eno and Jarvis Cocker set for GEI keynote

The leading conference for sustainability is organised by A Greener Future in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC)

