news

Thailand imports another international festival brand

In a bid to become a ‘strong hub’ for international concerts and festivals, Thailand has sealed a deal with a second world-renowned event

By Lisa Henderson on 27 Mar 2024


Thailand is set to import a second international festival brand after securing a deal with Belgium’s Tomorrowland.

The renowned EDM event will plant its flag in the Southeast Asian country in 2026 and may take place for another nine consecutive editions, according to the Thai government.

The news comes shortly after Japan’s Summer Sonic announced a new edition in Bangkok, taking place on 24 and 25 August at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani.

The first wave of artists for the festival, revealed today, comprises Lauv, Yoasobi, Laufey, Aurora, Bodyslam, Baby Metal, F.Hero, Nothing But Thieves, Bright, Henry Moodie and V Violette.

The Thai government recently revealed ambitions to become a ‘strong hub’ for international concerts and festivals, in a bid to increase event-driven tourism.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin said he has taken inspiration from Singapore’s reported exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift to make the island nation her only Eras tour stop in Southeast Asia.

Rnowned EDM event Tomorrowland may take place in Thailand for 10 consecutive editions

Further details of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 are yet to be announced. The festival, which is organised by We Are One World, sells 400,000 tickets for the last two weekends of July in Belgium.

Since its debut in 2005, Tomorrowland has hosted spin-off events such as TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Tomorrowland in Brazil, and Tomorrowland Winter in France. The brand recently announced a new 10,000-capacity festival in Colombia, in collaboration with Breakfast Live.

Tickets for the 20th-anniversary edition of Tomorrowland’s flagship Belgian festival sold out in less than a day.

The electronic music extravaganza will welcome 400,000 ticket holders across two weekends to Boom, in the province of Antwerp, from 19-21 and 26-28 July.

More than 400 acts including Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, Bonobo B2B Dixon, David Guetta, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Tale Of Us, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Solomun B2B Four Tet and Swedish House Mafia will appear across 16 stages.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

News|13 Feb 2024

Ed Sheeran headlines Thailand's UOB Live opening

Sheeran helped launch the 6,000-cap venue, which promises to "reshape the live entertainment landscape" in the region

News|04 Mar 2024

Thailand reveals plan to attract A-list artists

The government says it wants to follow suit with Singapore, which reportedly secured an exclusivity deal in Southeast Asia with Taylor Swift

News|31 Jan 2024

First Riyadh International Jazz Festival announced

Chaka Khan will headline the inaugural event, which will be held from 7-9 February at the Mayadeen Theatre in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

News|10 Nov 2023

'We take pride in hosting international talent'

The Czech Republic's 40,000-cap Rock for People will welcome the likes of BMTH and Keanu Reeves' Dogstar in 2024

News|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

Jay Belin will responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the company's global touring division

news|22 Mar 2024

At least 137 dead in Russian concert hall attack

news|25 Mar 2024

FKP Scorpio UK to merge with Communion Events

news|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

news|25 Mar 2024

Russia charges four over concert hall massacre

news|26 Mar 2024

Madonna confirms Copacabana Beach tour finale

news|23 Mar 2024

DEAG announces management handover

news|25 Mar 2024

Swifties expected to spend half a billion in Stockholm

news|26 Mar 2024

CTS proposes record dividend after bumper year

news|27 Mar 2024

Oz festival woes deepen with SITG cancellation

news|27 Mar 2024

Thailand imports another international festival brand

News|13 Feb 2024

Ed Sheeran headlines Thailand’s UOB Live opening

Sheeran helped launch the 6,000-cap venue, which promises to “reshape the live entertainment landscape” in the region

News|04 Mar 2024

Thailand reveals plan to attract A-list artists

The government says it wants to follow suit with Singapore, which reportedly secured an exclusivity deal in Southeast Asia with Taylor Swift

News|31 Jan 2024

First Riyadh International Jazz Festival announced

Chaka Khan will headline the inaugural event, which will be held from 7-9 February at the Mayadeen Theatre in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

News|10 Nov 2023

‘We take pride in hosting international talent’

The Czech Republic's 40,000-cap Rock for People will welcome the likes of BMTH and Keanu Reeves' Dogstar in 2024

News|27 Feb 2024

AEG Presents appoints VP, international touring

Jay Belin will responsible for executing major concerts across Europe with the company's global touring division

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Tour Finance DirectorLive Nation

APACFull TimeCompetitive