Thailand imports another international festival brand

In a bid to become a ‘strong hub’ for international concerts and festivals, Thailand has sealed a deal with a second world-renowned event

Thailand is set to import a second international festival brand after securing a deal with Belgium’s Tomorrowland.

The renowned EDM event will plant its flag in the Southeast Asian country in 2026 and may take place for another nine consecutive editions, according to the Thai government.

The news comes shortly after Japan’s Summer Sonic announced a new edition in Bangkok, taking place on 24 and 25 August at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani.

The first wave of artists for the festival, revealed today, comprises Lauv, Yoasobi, Laufey, Aurora, Bodyslam, Baby Metal, F.Hero, Nothing But Thieves, Bright, Henry Moodie and V Violette.

The Thai government recently revealed ambitions to become a ‘strong hub’ for international concerts and festivals, in a bid to increase event-driven tourism.

Prime minister Srettha Thavisin said he has taken inspiration from Singapore’s reported exclusivity deal with Taylor Swift to make the island nation her only Eras tour stop in Southeast Asia.

Further details of Tomorrowland Thailand 2026 are yet to be announced. The festival, which is organised by We Are One World, sells 400,000 tickets for the last two weekends of July in Belgium.

Since its debut in 2005, Tomorrowland has hosted spin-off events such as TomorrowWorld in Atlanta, Tomorrowland in Brazil, and Tomorrowland Winter in France. The brand recently announced a new 10,000-capacity festival in Colombia, in collaboration with Breakfast Live.

Tickets for the 20th-anniversary edition of Tomorrowland’s flagship Belgian festival sold out in less than a day.

The electronic music extravaganza will welcome 400,000 ticket holders across two weekends to Boom, in the province of Antwerp, from 19-21 and 26-28 July.

More than 400 acts including Armin van Buuren, Amelie Lens, Bonobo B2B Dixon, David Guetta, ANNA, Vintage Culture, Tale Of Us, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Solomun B2B Four Tet and Swedish House Mafia will appear across 16 stages.

