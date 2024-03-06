x

news

Strada Music agent Nigel Morton passes

The former artist manager worked with acts such as New Model Army, John Cooper Clarke and Eliza Carthy in a 50-year career

By James Hanley on 06 Mar 2024

Nigel Morton


Respected music agent and former artist manager Nigel Morton has died following a short illness.

Morton, who joined East Yorkshire-based folk, blues, acoustic, Americana and world music specialist Strada Music International in early 2023, passed away peacefully in hospital on Monday (4 March), surrounded by his family.

Starting out as a local newspaper journalist covering gigs in Chelmsford, Essex, Morton became an agent in 1978 and worked with acts such as John Cooper Clarke, UK Subs, Jimmy Cliff, Jefferson Starship, Bruce Cockburn, Isaac Hayes and Billy Bragg.

“Nigel was not only a valued member of our team at Strada Music but also a cherished friend to many,” says a statement by the agency. “He brought immense talent, dedication, and passion to everything he did, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew and worked with him.

“He took great pride in his role and valued each and every one of his artists and promoters”

“He took great pride in his role and valued each and every one of his artists and promoters, always striving to provide the highest level of service and care.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to all who knew and loved Nigel. While he will be greatly missed, his spirit and legacy will continue to resonate in the memories and hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”

In 1982, Morton discovered New Model Army, who he went on to manage for a decade, and also guided the careers of artists including The Almighty and Eliza Carthy as owner of Totally Obnoxious Management. He later worked with Rob Challice and the late Steve Strange at Challice’s F.A.B., before launching Moneypenny Agency.

Strada will release information on funeral arrangements and plans to celebrate Morton’s life once details are finalised.

 

