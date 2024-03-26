x

SSE Arena Belfast adopts Amazon technology

The venue will become the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon's Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping

By Lisa Henderson on 26 Mar 2024


The SSE Arena in Belfast has become the first indoor arena in Europe to integrate Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, enabling checkout-free shopping.

The technology will be used in the Pay & Away shop, located on the first floor of the 11,000-capacity arena. Once open, guests will enter the store by using their chosen contactless payment method at the entry gate, with the technology then detecting what customers take from or return to the shelves and creating a virtual shopping session.

When guests finish shopping, they can leave without waiting in line, and their chosen payment method will be charged for the items taken.

Just Walk Out technology has already been rolled out in venues including TD Garden in Boston, Lumen Field in Seattle, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

“This checkout-free concept is a radical next step in optimising the customer journey”

“Providing the best experience every time sits at the core of everything we do at The SSE Arena, Belfast and we’re continually looking at ways to enhance our offering,” says Dermot McGinn, group head of food and beverage at The Odyssey Trust.

“We’re incredibly proud to be working alongside Amazon to bring Just Walk Out technology to our venue, and becoming the first arena in Europe to introduce this checkout-free concept is a radical next step in optimising the customer journey. Through a blend of convenience and speed, the introduction of this innovative new technology will ensure that our visitors can get back to the heart of the action as soon as possible, both during events and at Belfast Giants home games.”

Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is made possible by artificial intelligence like computer vision and deep learning techniques, including generative AI, to help accurately determine who took what in any retail environment, according to a press release.

The e-commerce giant built synthetic datasets to “mimic millions of realistic shopping scenarios including variations in store format, lighting conditions, and even crowds of customers to ensure accuracy in any environment”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|03 Nov 2023

Garth Brooks to headline Amazon’s first Black Friday concert

Brooks’s sold-out performance at his new downtown Nashville bar has already earned over three million ticket requests

Populous's new design to replace its 2022 rendering
News|31 Oct 2023

Cardiff arena design overhauled due to costs

Changes to the arena's capacity, façade and completion date have been made after material costs spiralled by more than 50%

News|15 Feb 2024

Leeds’ first direct arena celebrates 10 years

IQ speaks to the visionaries who helped make the first decade of Leeds' first direct arena such a success

News|26 Feb 2024

Live Nation and OVG back Africa’s first arena

The 12,000-capacity arena is set to open in Lagos, Nigeria, at the end of 2025 and is projected to host 200 events each year

News|07 Mar 2024

AO Arena opens new VIP restaurant and bar

The Mezz sits between the concourse and the arena bowl, enabling guests to move "seamlessly" from their tables to the "best seats in the house"

