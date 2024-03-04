Rapper Jack Harlow launches new US festival

The Kentucky-based Gazebo Festival will feature performances from SZA, James Blake, Vince Staples, Veeze, Pinkpantheress and more

Jack Harlow is launching a new music festival this May in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The inaugural Gazebo Festival will be co-headlined by the rapper himself, as well as R&B star SZA.

James Blake, Vince Staples, Veeze, Pinkpantheress, Rich Homie Quan, Omar Apollo, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, BNYX, Karrahbooo and more round out the bill.

The two-day event will take place at Kentucky’s Waterfront Park on Memorial Day Weekend (25-26 May) to celebrate “the intersection of music and culture”.

“I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville”

Gazebo Festival is a partnership between Harlow (repped in North America by Wasserman Music) and local promoter, Production Simple.

Tickets for the event are available from 6 March and start at $255 ($235) for general admission. A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit community organisations and local initiatives in the Louisville area through the Jack Harlow Foundation, which was launched last year.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a press release. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city, and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

