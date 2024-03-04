x

news

Rapper Jack Harlow launches new US festival

The Kentucky-based Gazebo Festival will feature performances from SZA, James Blake, Vince Staples, Veeze, Pinkpantheress and more

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Mar 2024


image © Flickr/Mac Downey

Jack Harlow is launching a new music festival this May in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

The inaugural Gazebo Festival will be co-headlined by the rapper himself, as well as R&B star SZA.

James Blake, Vince Staples, Veeze, Pinkpantheress, Rich Homie Quan, Omar Apollo, Majid Jordan, Slum Village, BNYX, Karrahbooo and more round out the bill.

The two-day event will take place at Kentucky’s Waterfront Park on Memorial Day Weekend (25-26 May) to celebrate “the intersection of music and culture”.

“I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville”

Gazebo Festival is a partnership between Harlow (repped in North America by Wasserman Music) and local promoter, Production Simple.

Tickets for the event are available from 6 March and start at $255 ($235) for general admission. A portion of all ticket proceeds will benefit community organisations and local initiatives in the Louisville area through the Jack Harlow Foundation, which was launched last year.

“Jack Harlow is an extraordinary Louisvillian who continues to give back to his hometown,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg in a press release. “This is yet another way Jack is showing up for our city, and I can’t wait to see the excitement this festival creates. I am so grateful for his commitment to making first class things happen for Louisville and our people.”

 

Lukas Podolski
News|16 Oct 2023

Ex-Arsenal star launches mega festival in Germany

The Glücksgefühle festival took place at legendary F1 track, the Hockenheimring, in September

News|22 Jan 2024

Festival Republic plans new three-day UK festival

The Reading & Leeds promoter is bidding to launch the event in Luton's Stockwood Park over the spring bank holiday

News|14 Nov 2023

The O2 launches 'industry-leading' Green Rider

The document outlining sustainable choices for incoming productions and tours will be shared with artist teams and promoters

News|23 Nov 2023

Avicii Arena launches unique merch store offer

Customers can only pay for merchandise "with their emotions" at the new in-venue-store as part of a mental health initiative

Walter McDonald, The Touring Co.
News|11 Dec 2023

CTS Eventim launches touring company in N.America

The Touring Co. will be led by US promoter Walter McDonald, who is also a minority shareholder in the boutique firm

