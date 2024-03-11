x

news

All Together Now returns for fifth chapter

The National, Jorja Smith and Future Islands will star at the newly crowned IMRO Live Music Festival Of The Year

By James Hanley on 11 Mar 2024

All Together Now


Fresh from being named IMRO Live Music Festival Of The Year, Ireland’s All Together Now (ATN) festival has unveiled the lineup for its fifth edition.

Promoted by POD in association with Aiken Promotions, the event returns to Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford from 1-4 August.

Acts will include The National, Jorja Smith, Future Islands, Barry Can’t Swim, Maribou State, Yaya Bey, James Vincent McMorrow and Natasha Bedingfield.

ATN prevailed at last week’s IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) Live Music Venue Awards 2024, held at The Sugar Club in Dublin.

This year’s festival will feature 18 stages of music, theatre, spoken word, storytelling, comedy, wellness and food

This year’s festival will feature 18 stages of music, theatre, spoken word, storytelling, comedy, wellness and food along with other attractions.

Additional acts on the bill will include Muireann Bradley, The Mary Wallopers, Kiasmos, Glass Beams and The Wailers, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Legend, the acclaimed album by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

With tier one and two tickets already sold out, remaining camping passes go on sale today (11 March), priced €235-249. People also have the option of spreading the cost for general or family festival camping tickets across five payments of €49.80 via the limited five-series installment plan.

Past events have featured the likes of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Patti Smith, Underworld, Jungle, Self Esteem, Hot Chip, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Jon Hopkins, Fontaines DC, Father John Misty, John Grant and The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

Super Junior perform at KCON
News|15 Jan 2024

World's biggest K-pop fest expands to fifth region

KCON is a Korean pop music and culture convention operated by Korea's largest media conglomerate CJ ENM

News|24 Nov 2023

Australia's Always Live initiative returns for '23

Opening weekend highlights include Christina Aguilera at Flemington Racecourse and the Mushroom 50 Live anniversary concert

Louis Tomlinson
News|30 Nov 2023

The habit he can't break: Louis Tomlinson returns to the road

IQ speaks with the masterminds behind the Faith in the Future tour, Tomlinson's second solo world tour since 2020

The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham
News|07 Dec 2023

Aiken Presents, Pod launch new Dublin festival

In The Meadows will take place at The Royal Hospital in Kilmainham with artists including Lankum, Mogwai and Black Country, New Road

News|11 Mar 2024

Music festival 'visionary' Vince Power dies at 76

Tributes have poured in from across the live industry for the legendary Irish festival guru and Mean Fiddler founder

