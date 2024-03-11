All Together Now returns for fifth chapter

The National, Jorja Smith and Future Islands will star at the newly crowned IMRO Live Music Festival Of The Year

Fresh from being named IMRO Live Music Festival Of The Year, Ireland’s All Together Now (ATN) festival has unveiled the lineup for its fifth edition.

Promoted by POD in association with Aiken Promotions, the event returns to Curraghmore Estate, Co. Waterford from 1-4 August.

Acts will include The National, Jorja Smith, Future Islands, Barry Can’t Swim, Maribou State, Yaya Bey, James Vincent McMorrow and Natasha Bedingfield.

ATN prevailed at last week’s IMRO (Irish Music Rights Organisation) Live Music Venue Awards 2024, held at The Sugar Club in Dublin.

This year’s festival will feature 18 stages of music, theatre, spoken word, storytelling, comedy, wellness and food along with other attractions.

Additional acts on the bill will include Muireann Bradley, The Mary Wallopers, Kiasmos, Glass Beams and The Wailers, who are celebrating the 40th anniversary of Legend, the acclaimed album by Bob Marley and The Wailers.

With tier one and two tickets already sold out, remaining camping passes go on sale today (11 March), priced €235-249. People also have the option of spreading the cost for general or family festival camping tickets across five payments of €49.80 via the limited five-series installment plan.

Past events have featured the likes of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, Lorde, Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Patti Smith, Underworld, Jungle, Self Esteem, Hot Chip, Jessie Ware, Sugababes, Jon Hopkins, Fontaines DC, Father John Misty, John Grant and The Good, The Bad & The Queen.

