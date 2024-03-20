P!nk’s record-breaking ANZ ticket sales celebrated

Australia and New Zealand’s love affair with P!nk shows no signs of abating after the singer’s Summer Carnival Tour took her ticket sales in the territory past three million.

The US star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will have been seen by nearly one million people on the tour’s ANZ leg by the time it wraps up at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 23 March.

The 20-show run represents the most stadium dates ever performed by any artist in the region on a single tour, with the sales taking P!nk’s total ticket sales to more than 3.1m during her six Australasian tours – the largest career sales ever achieved by any international performer in Australia and New Zealand.

“P!nk is one of the most amazing live performers to ever walk onto the stage,” says Live Nation Australasia chair Michael Coppel, P!nk’s long-standing promoter in Australia. “I’ve been very privileged to share in her epic 20-year journey in Australia and New Zealand, where she has played more than 200 shows.”

P!nk broke the attendance records at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and also became the first female artist to headline at Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. The two Auckland shows shattered the attendance record at the venue.

Live Nation Australia joined P!nk’s manager Roger Davies and record label Sony Music Australia to congratulate the 44-year-old on her achievements.

“There is a palpable mutual love affair between the Australasian audience that love seeing her perform live, and an artist who clearly loves being here,” adds Coppel. “Congratulations, Alecia, on yet another stunning record-breaking tour and on an incredible career, with even greater success surely to come.”

Following the conclusion of the ANZ dates, the Summer Carnival Tour will resume in Europe in June before switching to North America in August.

