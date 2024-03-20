x

news

P!nk’s record-breaking ANZ ticket sales celebrated

Live Nation Australia executives joined P!nk's manager Roger Davies and Sony Music Australia to congratulate the singer

By James Hanley on 20 Mar 2024


image © DLR Photo/Sony Music Australia

Australia and New Zealand’s love affair with P!nk shows no signs of abating after the singer’s Summer Carnival Tour took her ticket sales in the territory past three million.

The US star, whose real name is Alecia Moore, will have been seen by nearly one million people on the tour’s ANZ leg by the time it wraps up at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 23 March.

The 20-show run represents the most stadium dates ever performed by any artist in the region on a single tour, with the sales taking P!nk’s total ticket sales to more than 3.1m during her six Australasian tours – the largest career sales ever achieved by any international performer in Australia and New Zealand.

“P!nk is one of the most amazing live performers to ever walk onto the stage,” says Live Nation Australasia chair Michael Coppel, P!nk’s long-standing promoter in Australia. “I’ve been very privileged to share in her epic 20-year journey in Australia and New Zealand, where she has played more than 200 shows.”

P!nk broke the attendance records at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium and at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, and also became the first female artist to headline at Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. The two Auckland shows shattered the attendance record at the venue.

“There is a palpable mutual love affair between the Australasian audience that love seeing her perform live, and an artist who clearly loves being here”

Live Nation Australia joined P!nk’s manager Roger Davies and record label Sony Music Australia to congratulate the 44-year-old on her achievements.

“There is a palpable mutual love affair between the Australasian audience that love seeing her perform live, and an artist who clearly loves being here,” adds Coppel. “Congratulations, Alecia, on yet another stunning record-breaking tour and on an incredible career, with even greater success surely to come.”

Following the conclusion of the ANZ dates, the Summer Carnival Tour will resume in Europe in June before switching to North America in August.

The team behind the tour gave a unique glimpse behind the scenes of the global trek at the recent ILMC Production Meeting (IPM). Revisit the panel report here.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|19 Dec 2023

The O2 hails record-breaking year for ticket sales

The AEG-operated venue has surpassed last year's total and noted a 9.3% increase in year-on-year ticket sales since 2019

News|06 Feb 2024

ANZ records tumble for P!nk’s Summer Carnival Tour

The American singer is on track to sell 900,000 tickets for her upcoming stadium AU/NZ run, reveals Live Nation's Michael Coppel

News|20 Nov 2023

Coldplay world tour powers to ticket sales record

More than nine million tickets have now been sold for the band's Music of the Spheres trek, which kicked off in March 2022

News|06 Dec 2023

Iron Maiden smash Colombia ticket sales record

All 42k tickets for the band's first concert in Bogota since 2011 sold out in just 21 minutes - a record for an international act

News|12 Mar 2024

Karol G breaks Costa Rica ticket sales record

The Colombian singer-songwriter sold 104,686 tickets across her two sold-out stadium shows in San José from 9-10 March

