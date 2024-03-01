x

news

Paradiso cancels 2,400 tickets on secondary market

The Dutch venue has resold the tickets at their original prices after finding them being advertised online at inflated prices

By James Hanley on 01 Mar 2024

Paradiso, Amsterdam

Paradiso, Amsterdam


Amsterdam’s Paradiso cancelled more than 2,400 tickets being sold on resale platforms at inflated prices for a large number of upcoming shows.

The Dutch club has resold the tickets at their original prices via a waiting list system introduced in 2022.

Paradiso’s head of ticketing Erik Luyten says the venue was compelled to act after seeing tickets for gigs by acts such as Air and PinkPantheress being advertised online at several times’ face value.

“At some popular concerts, 10 to 15% of the tickets are bought up and resold at a higher price,” Luyten tells Parool. “Black marketers operate in a very sophisticated manner. As a result, they often remain under the radar for a long time. Through extensive research, we were able to understand various practices of these individuals or groups, identify the suspicious orders and void their purchases.

“They use many different names and email addresses, but we were able to match them to specific people or parties by searching our data by bank account number or IP address. We hope to hit a number of major players on the secondary market with this action.”

“It is very bad that people who would like to go to a concert cannot now come for a normal price”

People whose tickets have been invalidated will not be refunded by Paradiso and have been advised to contact the relevant resale site.

No anti-touting legislation currently exists in the Netherlands, although a motion for legal measures was adopted by the House of Representatives in 2022.

Luyten adds that Paradiso is keen to keep concerts accessible to a large audience by keeping ticket prices as low as possible.

“These people and groups take advantage of this,” he says. “It is very bad that people who would like to go to a concert cannot now come for a normal price.”

The 1,500-cap venue has upcoming concerts with the likes of Lucinda Williams, Tricky, Róisín Murphy, Griff, Pixies, Echo & the Bunnymen, Thundercat and Declan McKenna.

 

Related Stories

News|31 Jan 2024

Court backs Rammstein on secondary ticketing

The Hamburg Regional Court has ordered resale sites to comply with legal requirements for the rock band's German concerts

News|17 Oct 2023

Christine and the Queens cancels 2023 dates

The singer, also known as Redcar, was due to perform shows in N.America and Europe throughout the next two months

Rolling Loud
News|07 Nov 2023

Rolling Loud cancels Australian return

The Miami-hailing hip-hop festival franchise had been set to take place in Sydney and Melbourne in January next year

Monday's meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Ticket Abuse
News|12 Sep 2023

UK gov urged to outlaw resale of tickets for profit

WME, CAA, ATC, 13 Artists, Kilimanjaro, FKP Scorpio, One Fiinix and more are supporting the FanFair Alliance-led campaign

News|08 Nov 2023

Legends-ASM deal signals shift in venue market

Legends' reported $2.4bn acquisition of ASM Global promises to usher in a new era in the venue management sector

