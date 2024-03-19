Saudi Arabia to gain another new arena

A 20,000-seat multipurpose venue is being built in a new city on the outskirts of Riyadh, around the historic town of Diriyah

Saudi Arabia is set to open another arena as part of its goal to enrich the country’s entertainment landscape by 2030.

The 20,000-seat multipurpose venue is being built in a new city on the outskirts of Riyadh, around the historic town of Diriyah.

Designed by London-based architects HKS, Diriyah Gate Arena will cover 76,000 square metres and is currently one of the tallest new buildings planned for the town.

With huge sand-coloured stone blocks and a cascading waterfall of digital windows, the design of the building adheres to the classic style of Najdi architecture that Diriyah is famous for.

Adjacent to the arena will be a plaza intended for live performances, pop-up shows and events, as well as an urban park.

The arena is said to be a key component in Diriyah’s ambitious $63.2 billion master plan to foster cultural and economic development in Saudi Arabia.

Under the plan, the Diriyah Gate development also includes Saudi’s first opera house, a new Saudi Arabian Museum of Contemporary Art and a full-size version of the famous Parisian avenue, Champs-Élysées Boulevard.

The new city also aims to draw visitors to events such as the Diriyah E-Prix and Diriyah Season, with scores of new hotels being built.

“The Arena in Diriyah is a cornerstone element of our mission to blend tradition with innovation,” says Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Company

“It exemplifies Diriyah’s unique lifestyle offering that harmonises community, culture, and natural connection, setting a new standard for world-class destinations rooted in Saudi heritage.”

Oak View Group are believed to be involved in Diriyah Gate Arena, which will be located mere miles from a brand new 45,000-capacity stadium in Qiddiya, an entertainment and tourism megaproject in Riyadh that is also part of Saudi’s Vision 2030 masterplan.

