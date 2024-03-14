Notes Live to run new 20,000-seat amphitheatre

The Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, Texas is expected to be completed in time for the 2026 touring season

US entertainment company Notes Live has struck a preliminary agreement for the development of a 20,000-seat open-air venue in McKinney, Texas.

The Sunset Amphitheater will serve as the flagship music venue for Colorado-based Notes Live and represents the largest venue among its locations.

It will be designed to host major touring artists, and will boast facilities including more than 250 luxury fire pit suites, a reserved seating area, and a landscaped grass berm, all under a roof structure. Construction is scheduled to begin in late 2024, with the development expected to be completed for the 2026 touring season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be bringing our biggest venue to date to McKinney, Texas,” says JW Roth, founder and CEO of Notes Live. “They say everything’s bigger in Texas, and for the Sunset Amphitheater in McKinney, that was our guiding principle – bigger, and better. McKinney is an incredible community, and we can’t wait to build the most over-the-top venue on earth.”

“With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city”

The project, which is estimated to bring an economic impact of US$3 billion to the area over its first decade, is a joint effort by the city, the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and the McKinney Community Development Corporation.

“This world-class music venue is a game-changer for our entertainment offerings in McKinney and will be a boon for our economic growth and tourism sector,” says McKinney mayor George Fuller. “With a state-of-the-art venue of this size, we can draw some of the largest musical acts to the city and attract fans from across Texas and the surrounding states.

“This new addition to our community will bring even more life and energy to our already thriving arts scene and undoubtedly continue to set McKinney apart as an entertainment and cultural hub in the region.”

Over the last 12 months, Notes Live opened a new venue in Gainesville, Georgia, and is developing new music and entertainment complexes in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Broken Arrow and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, with capacities of between 12,500 and 25,000. Its 8,000-cap Colorado Springs amphitheatre, The Sunset, is set to open later this summer.

