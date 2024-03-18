Nicki Minaj to make Romania debut at SAGA Festival

The Trinidadian rapper has been named a headliner for the ALDA-promoted event in Bucharest

Rapper Nicki Minaj will perform in Romania for the first time, at the fourth edition of SAGA festival.

The Trinidadian-born artist has been named a headliner for the three-day event, set for 5–7 July at the Romanero airport in Bucharest.

The performance at SAGA is part of her largest tour to date, Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World, which spans almost 40 concerts across North America and Europe.

“We are extremely excited to bring the #1 female hip hop artist in the world to SAGA Festival in Romania for the first time,” says Allan Hardenberg of ALDA, which promotes SAGA. “Nicki Minaj is an icon, and we are incredibly proud to offer our fans the opportunity to experience such an extraordinary and unforgettable show.”

The 55,000-capacity festival will see more than 150 artists perform across six stages. Previously confirmed acts include Armin van Buuren, Raye, Loreen, Artbat, Dennis Lloyd, James Hype and Nico Moreno.

SAGA is organised by Amsterdam-based promoter ALDA, which has been 50% owned by leading dance promoter and Live Nation subsidiary Insomniac since October 2018.

ALDA is behind events including Rotterdam’s A State of Trance and A Day at the Park and the Netherlands’ largest indoor music festival, Amsterdam Music Festival.

Los Angeles-based Insomniac has produced more than 2,000 events since 1993, including Electric Daisy Carnivals in North America, Japan, China and Mexico and Nocturnal Wonderland, the US’s longest-running dance music event.

