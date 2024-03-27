x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

New legislation could mandate all-in pricing in UK

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill includes an amendment relating to "drip-feeding" of additional ticket fees

By James Hanley on 27 Mar 2024

Lord Offord of Garvel


image © UK Government

All-in ticket pricing could be mandated in the UK as part of proposed legislation passed in the House of Lords.

The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill had its third reading yesterday (26 March), which included an amendment relating to “drip-feeding” of additional ticket fees by Lord Malcolm Offord.

“This amendment… requires a trader to set out in an invitation to purchase the total price of a product including any mandatory fees, taxes and charges that apply to the purchase of a product rather than ‘drip-feeding’ such amounts during the transaction process,” it reads.

The Bill will now be returned to the House of Commons for further debate.

Live Nation was among a number of companies in the US that pledged to adopt “all-in” ticket pricing – which allows fans to see the full ticket price upfront, including fees – last summer.

The Ticketmaster parent enforced all-in pricing “for concerts at the venues and festivals the company operates across the United States” from last September, having advocated for all-in pricing to become law for many years. In 2023, it joined with an industry-wide coalition to promote FAIR Ticketing Reforms.

“This amendment imposes requirements on secondary tickets sites”

A further amendment to the UK Bill, put forward by longtime anti-touting campaigner Lord Tim Clement-Jones, would impact the secondary ticketing market by requiring resale platforms to see proof of purchase when tickets are listed for resale.

“This amendment imposes requirements on secondary tickets sites regarding proof of purchase, ticket number limits and the provision of information, with the aim of reducing fraud,” continues the Bill.

The requirements are in line with the recommendations made in a 2021 report by the Competition and Markets Authority to tighten laws around online ticket touting, which were rejected by the UK government in May last year.

The British competition regulator proposed stronger rules to deal with illegal activity on non-price-capped secondary ticketing sites. Its guidance also included measures to clamp down on the bulk-buying of tickets as well as the practice of “speculative ticketing”, where sellers list tickets they don’t yet own.

Other suggestions included ensuring platforms are fully responsible for incorrect information about tickets that are listed for sale on their websites, and a new system of licensing for platforms that sell secondary tickets that would enable an authority to act quickly and issue sanctions.

However, then business secretary Kevin Hollinrake said he was “not convinced” by the need for additional legislative changes.

An additional amendment proposed relates to the sale of tickets received by trustees of registered charities

“I am not convinced that the additional costs that would fall on ticket buyers (as regulatory costs would be passed on) are justified by the degree of harm set out in your report,” said the Conservative MP. “This is especially the case when we are already proposing to give the CMA additional administrative powers to protect consumers which the CMA could deploy in the secondary ticketing market.

“However, we propose to keep the position on maximum numbers of ticket resales under review as part of our ongoing monitoring of the legislative landscape in the ticketing market and in the light of technological, enforcement and other market developments.”

Finally, an additional amendment proposed by Lord Colin Moynihan relates to the sale of tickets received by trustees of registered charities.

“Trustees of registered charities who receive tickets as a result of their position as a trustee must not sell those tickets through secondary ticketing facilities for more than face value plus a handling charge,” it says.

A request by the Charity Commission that London’s Royal Albert Hall be referred to a charity tribunal over concerns its trustees – seat owners who control the London venue, but can also profit from selling tickets – had a conflict of interest, was reportedly refused in 2021.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Michael Rapino, Live Nation/Ticketmaster (TM)
News|31 Oct 2023

Michael Rapino responds to all-in pricing concerns

US Senator Amy Klobuchar requested an update from the Live Nation chief on the firm's price transparency efforts

Where's The Music? festival is part of FKP Scorpio Sweden's portfolio
News|09 Nov 2023

Svensk Live agrees new concert pricing model

The trade body has announced it has struck a new agreement with Sweden's performance rights organisation Stim

News|10 Oct 2023

Ticketmaster to launch upsell option for MVT

Under the month-long initiative, anyone buying a ticket on Ticketmaster will be given the option to donate directly to the Music Venue Trust

News|11 Oct 2023

Ticketek partners with Plymouth Pavilions

The agreement will also see the 4,000-cap venue gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation

News|17 Oct 2023

Ticketmaster Local discovery platform debuts in UK

The new platform encourages people to support their local venues by enabling them to easily discover live events taking place nearby

Popular articles

news|22 Mar 2024

At least 137 dead in Russian concert hall attack

news|25 Mar 2024

FKP Scorpio UK to merge with Communion Events

news|26 Mar 2024

Artists and managers back calls for UK ticket levy

news|25 Mar 2024

Russia charges four over concert hall massacre

news|26 Mar 2024

Madonna confirms Copacabana Beach tour finale

news|23 Mar 2024

DEAG announces management handover

news|25 Mar 2024

Swifties expected to spend half a billion in Stockholm

news|26 Mar 2024

CTS proposes record dividend after bumper year

news|27 Mar 2024

Oz festival woes deepen with SITG cancellation

news|27 Mar 2024

Thailand imports another international festival brand

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

Michael Rapino, Live Nation/Ticketmaster (TM)
News|31 Oct 2023

Michael Rapino responds to all-in pricing concerns

US Senator Amy Klobuchar requested an update from the Live Nation chief on the firm's price transparency efforts

Where's The Music? festival is part of FKP Scorpio Sweden's portfolio
News|09 Nov 2023

Svensk Live agrees new concert pricing model

The trade body has announced it has struck a new agreement with Sweden's performance rights organisation Stim

News|10 Oct 2023

Ticketmaster to launch upsell option for MVT

Under the month-long initiative, anyone buying a ticket on Ticketmaster will be given the option to donate directly to the Music Venue Trust

News|11 Oct 2023

Ticketek partners with Plymouth Pavilions

The agreement will also see the 4,000-cap venue gain access to TEG’s data insights and marketing research platform Ovation

News|17 Oct 2023

Ticketmaster Local discovery platform debuts in UK

The new platform encourages people to support their local venues by enabling them to easily discover live events taking place nearby

Latest jobs

Ticketing ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£45K

Head of MarketingFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£75K

Social Media ManagerFKP Scorpio Entertainment (FKPE)

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Tour Finance DirectorLive Nation

APACFull TimeCompetitive