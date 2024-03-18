Malaysian org threatens legal action over protests

ALIFE says it faces opposition from groups "calling for the cancellation of concerts featuring artists associated with 'sinful' activities"

Malaysia’s live music trade body ALIFE (Arts, Live Festival and Events Association) has threatened to take legal action against those who call for the cancellation of concerts in the country.

The government strengthened guidelines but rejected a blanket ban on gigs following The 1975’s infamous headline set at Sepang’s Good Vibes Festival last July, which led to the cancellation of the event.

However, ALIFE’s president Rizal Kamal says there remains opposition regarding performances by certain international acts.

“With recent successes like Taylor Swift’s groundbreaking tour in neighbouring Singapore showcasing the economic potential of live events, ALIFE is committed to overcoming barriers hindering Malaysia’s global entertainment competitiveness,” he says.

“Despite recent triumphs, ALIFE faces opposition from political and religious groups calling for the cancellation of concerts featuring artists associated with ‘sinful’ activities or supporting certain communities. Calls for such cancellation of acclaimed acts like BlackPink, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran highlight this issue.”

Moreover, Kamal says that ALIFE is prepared to pursue legal action to protect the business against “baseless claims and discriminatory acts”.

“This stance champions cultural diversity and individuals’ right to access entertainment freely in Malaysia’s dynamic live performance landscape, plus the right to protect Malaysia’s reputation in the international landscape,” he says.

“As Malaysia aspires to become a global live events hub, ALIFE’s unwavering resolve against external pressures underscores the significance of this issue both domestically and internationally.”

“We have the opportunity to bring much needed external income into the country through music tourism”

Promoters in Malaysia were ordered to install a “kill switch” to end performances by international artists that breach government regulations to avoid a repeat of the Good Vibes fiasco, which saw The 1975 singer Matty Healy criticise Malaysia’s strict anti-LGBT laws and kiss a male bandmate on stage – leading to the cancellation of the festival’s remaining two days.

However, that was the only incident reported out of 296 acts granted a permit by the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) in 2023. And Kamal points out the economic benefits of bringing global stars to the region.

“Live events are pivotal in boosting Malaysia’s international reputation and driving economic growth. However, bureaucratic inefficiencies and political pressures threaten to hinder our industry’s potential,” he says.

“We have the opportunity to bring much needed external income into the country through music tourism. Our infrastructure, cost structure and value of ringgit makes Malaysia an attractive destination for concerts and shows. We cannot allow certain groups to derail Malaysia’s effort to be more competitive in the region, especially if it’s just to boost their own individual or political standing.”

